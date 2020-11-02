Physical Rehabilitation Network Announces Joint Venture With North Dakota-Based Rehab4Life Physical & Occupational Therapy

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) of Carlsbad, Calif., today announced the entrance of a joint venture partnership with Rehab4Life Physical & Occupational Therapy, a North Dakota-based outpatient rehabilitative care group. Rehab4Life currently operates one clinic in Casselton and two clinics in Fargo, one of which is located in the Riverview Place assisted living facility. This alliance brings PRN's clinic count in North Dakota to seven and national footprint to 133.

Rehab4Life, formerly known as At Home Therapy (until 2009), is a family-owned and operated business supporting the Fargo and Casselton communities since 2005. Under this new alliance, Rehab4Life clinics will continue to offer physical and occupational therapies, functional integrative therapy, work injury rehabilitation and sports medicine for a combined approach to pain resolution and injury recovery. Rehab4Life also provides complimentary injury consultations for individuals needing pain management and relief.

"This partnership is a healthy step forward as we [PRN] continue aligning with trusted PT leaders, like Rehab4Life to collectively provide convenient access to dependable, quality patient care," said Ajay Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, PRN. "As a long-standing and very successful PT group in Fargo and Casselton, we are excited to help support Rehab4Life's highly esteemed personalized patient care efforts."

"We are thrilled to have the backing of PRN and leverage their resources and knowledge as we continue to provide unmatched PT care to the community," said Roger Stroh, Founder, Rehab4Life. "PRN is a group that brings a strong commitment and focus to its partners while still allowing us to provide outstanding care and support to patients, so we are very excited to have them onboard."

PRN would like to thank its advisors on the transaction, McDermott Will & Emery LLP., BDO USA, LLP., and FTI Consulting.

Rehab4Life Physical & Occupational Therapy accepts most insurance plans and will work with patients to help them better understand benefits and what services will be covered by insurance. To learn more about Rehab4Life, please visit Rehab4life.net.

For more information on PRN locations or partnership opportunities, visit PRNpt.com. You can also follow us @PRNPhysicalTherapy on Facebook, @PRN_therapy on Twitter and on LinkedIn.

About Rehab4Life Physical & Occupational Therapy

Founded in 2005 by Roger Stroh, PT, Rehab4Life Physical & Occupational Therapy is a North Dakota-based physical and occupational therapy provider, which operates two outpatient physical therapy clinics in Fargo and Casselton and provides physical therapy services at Riverview Place assisted living facility in Fargo as well.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN) is a privately held physical therapy organization based in Carlsbad, California. PRN is prominently recognized as the leading therapist-friendly rehab organization in the western part of the United States through its partnership model with premier physical and occupational therapists. The company currently operates over 130 locations providing local autonomy and branding to its therapist partners while streamlining all traditional overhead activities of running a practice.

