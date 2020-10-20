Physical Rehabilitation Network Announces the Addition of Collin Brown to the Executive Leadership Team

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), a leading physical therapy organization headquartered out of Carlsbad, Calif., is pleased to announce the latest addition of Collin Brown to its executive leadership team. Brown joins PRN as Executive Vice President (EVP), General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. Brown brings more than 20 years of legal experience to PRN, where he will engage in a broad range of regulatory management and business growth initiatives on behalf of PRN's Legal and Compliance support functions.

"Collin [Brown] brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and success to the team and we are thrilled to have him here to unlock further value for the organization," said Ajay Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, PRN. "His strong results-driven track record and previous role in governing major acquisitions aligns well with PRN's current growth path as we continue to expand our coverage across the nation."

Brown is an experienced corporate and healthcare law attorney who comes to PRN from Ardent Health Services, where he helped lead the company in healthcare acquisitions, including the historic UT Health East Texas health system joint venture with the University of Texas. Prior to Ardent Health, Brown also led the corporate healthcare activities as Senior corporate Counsel for Medstar Health, Inc. In this role, Brown drove negotiations and managed complex health system acquisitions, including a 263-bed acute care hospital and multi-specialty medical practices ranging from five to 75 physicians and the divestiture of a large durable medical equipment company.

Brown holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in business and English from Samford University as well as a law degree from the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC., (PRN) is a privately held physical therapy organization based in Carlsbad, California. PRN is prominently recognized as the leading therapist-friendly rehab organization in the western part of the United States through its partnership model with premier physical and occupational therapists. The company currently operates 130 locations providing local autonomy and branding to its therapist partners while streamlining all traditional overhead activities of running a practice.

