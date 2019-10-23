Physical Rehabilitation Network Expands Market Coverage With New Clinic Openings and Acquisitions

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) has had a notable year of development and continues to flourish in the outpatient rehabilitation industry with the recent announcement of two new locations opening in the Southern California and a third clinic scheduled for November in the Long Beach market, along with a single site in Texas.

The new clinic in Carlsbad marks the 14th location in the San Diego – Imperial Valley market with the PRN brand. The PRN – Carlsbad facility is located at 2245 Camino Vida Roble, Suite 103, and offers a variety of orthopedic-based physical therapy services. The space features an open-concept plan to accommodate sport-performance training and advanced rehabilitation programs, being adjacent to the 5 Tool Hitting Center and sharing space with Kore – a speed, agility and strength company.

Expanding into Riverside County under the Cal Rehab brand was another tactical move for the company that has serviced Los Angeles and Orange County for the last 30 years. Located at 255 E. Rincon Street, Suite 112, Corona, CA, the physical therapy clinic offers spine care and post-operative therapy, as well as balance and gait training in a modern setting. Specialty services include instrument assisted soft tissue mobilization, neurological rehab, and men's and women's health programs.

The latest clinic to open their doors is situated in the booming city of Little Elm, TX, under the Vista Physical Therapy brand. The community-based facility is located at 26744 E. University Blvd., Suite 500, and is the 21st center for Vista Rehab Partners in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The clinic offers sport-specific training programs and treats all types of orthopedic injuries at various stages, including the spine and extremities.

In addition to these startup facilities, PRN has acquired the Huntington Beach location from the long-standing owner Al Vogel, PT, and transitioned management to the visionary leadership of Bryan Stewart, PT, DPT, OCS. Al's strong clinical skills, devotion to outstanding patient care and reputation in the community have been long appreciated by the company, and PRN is confident that Bryan's proven track record of success will translate well to upholding the high-levels of customer satisfaction at Cal Rehab Huntington Beach.

The company is also positioned for expansion into new markets due to their ability to deliver flexible solutions to physical therapy practices through a model of personalized support. In part, PRN's success can be attributed to their commitment to excellence and the continued drive to provide a healthcare experience focused on quality, safety and financial responsibility. The company has also invested in technology and staffing while building a solid foundation of customer service-minded teams with an emphasis on productivity.

"In my tenure with PRN, I have been privileged to be a part of an exceptional leadership team that is determined to work together to provide a culture of integrity and compassion while delivering collaborative healthcare solutions to the marketplace," commented Ajay Gupta, CEO of PRN on the company's position. "We are purposefully seeking strategies to stay competitive while working to maintain our commitment to become the healthcare provider of choice for patients, clinicians and employees."

A key element to PRN's recent growth is its improvement in operational efficiencies, providing enhanced support services and sourcing vendor contracts as healthcare reform unfolds. By providing partners and key stakeholders of the organization solutions to business and clinical management, the company helps providers achieve better business health and deliver the best possible care to patients.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC (PRN) is a privately held physical therapy organization based in Carlsbad, California. PRN is prominently recognized as the leading therapist-friendly rehab organization in the western part of the United States, through its partnership model with premier physical and occupational therapists. The company currently operates over 125 locations, providing local autonomy and branding to its therapist partners while streamlining all traditional overhead activities of running a practice. For more information on our model, our locations or partnership opportunities, visit PRNpt.com. You can also follow us @PRNPhysicalTherapy on Facebook, @PRN_therapy on Twitter and Instagram, or on LinkedIn.

