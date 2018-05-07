Physical Rehabilitation Network Opens Front Range Physical Therapy in Westminster, CO

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN) is pleased to add a new facility to their Denver-metro footprint in the northern corridor. The Westminster clinic is conveniently located at 104th and Federal Boulevard (10359 North Federal Boulevard, Suite 205, Westminster, Colorado 80260) and is being directed by Alex Ashworth, PT, DPT, ATC, Cert. DN. The facility offers a full range of outpatient physical therapy services including post-surgical rehab, athletic performance programs, vestibular therapy and trigger point dry needling.

Originally from the Atlanta, Georgia area, Ashworth received his Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Elon University in North Carolina and completed rotations in Wilmington, North Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee. He currently holds a certification in Dry Needling from the American Academy of Manipulative Therapy and has plans to continue with certifications in spinal and extremity manipulation. Ashworth was previously the director of Denver Physical Therapy in Aurora and believes that advanced education and evidence-based practice allows providers to better serve patients. "I'm delighted to be living and working in such a caring, close-knit community," expressed Ashworth of the new opportunity. "I am constantly evaluating the needs of the community and look forward to providing the best care possible."

Bruce McDaniel, CEO of PRN, weighed in stating, "The opening of Front Range Physical Therapy highlights an exciting time for expansion in the Colorado market. We hope to grow the brand and continue to offer life-improving care to all of those in the surrounding areas."

You can follow @front_range_pt_westminster on Instagram and @FrontRangePTWestminster on Facebook. For additional information on services, providers and locations visit www.frontrange-pt.com.

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC (PRN) is a privately held physical therapy organization based in Carlsbad, California. PRN is prominently recognized as the leading therapist-friendly rehab organization in the western part of the United States through its partnership model with premier physical and occupational therapists. The company currently operates over 115 locations providing local autonomy and branding to its therapist partners while streamlining all traditional overhead activities of running a practice.

PRN is actively seeking high quality, entrepreneurially-driven physical and occupational therapists interested in partnering with PRN as the company expands its footprint providing opportunities for therapists to own their own clinic. For more information on our model, our locations or partnership opportunities, visit PRNpt.com or contact Michael Rice at 312.560.6020 / mrice@prnpt.com. You can also follow us @PRNPhysicalTherapy on Facebook, @PRN_therapy on Twitter or on LinkedIn.

