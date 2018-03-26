Physical Rehabilitation Network Opens New Clinic in McKinney, TX Under the Vista Rehab Partners Brand

MCKINNEY, Texas, March 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Physical Rehabilitation Network (PRN), announced the opening of their newest physical therapy clinic in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The McKinney clinic is located at 3565 Lakota Trail, Suite 100, and is the 19th clinic lead by Craig Rettke, PT, MBA, founder of Vista Rehab Partners. In addition to Vista's full spectrum of outpatient orthopedic rehab services, the clinic will also offer specialties of trigger point dry needling, spinal manipulation, joint specific mobilizations, myofascial release, and management of chronic cervicogenic, cluster, and tension related headaches.

Vista Physical Therapy - Bobby Curtis, PT

The clinic will be directed by Bobby Curtis, PT, DPT, SCS, CSCS, RKC, who was previously the director of Vista Rehab of Mesquite. "I'm thrilled to be able to bring my passion for sports medicine and functional strength and conditioning to the McKinney market," he commented. Bobby is originally from Allen, Texas and played college baseball at Wayland Baptist University for four years prior to attending Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center to obtain his Physical Therapy Degree. He is an American Board Certified Sports Specialist and has focused on athletes throughout his career spending significant time rehabbing high school, collegiate, and professional athletes, as well as Olympic competitors and Special Forces Operators.

"Vista Rehab Partners has provided high-quality care since opening their doors in 2000," mentioned Bruce McDaniel, CEO of PRN. "Expanding our footprint in the market proves that we're committed to offering exceptional care to the community and serving the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex well into the future. We stand by our partners and their on-going dedication to better the lives of those in need."

About Physical Rehabilitation Network

Physical Rehabilitation Network, LLC (PRN) is a privately held physical therapy organization based in Carlsbad, California. PRN is prominently recognized as the leading therapist-friendly rehab organization in the western part of the United States through its partnership model with premier physical and occupational therapists. The company currently operates over 100 locations providing local autonomy and branding to its therapist partners while streamlining all traditional overhead activities of running a practice.

PRN is actively seeking high quality, entrepreneurially-driven physical and occupational therapists interested in partnering with PRN as the company expands its footprint providing opportunities for therapists to own their own clinic. For more information on our model, our locations or partnership opportunities, visit PRNpt.com or contact Michael Rice at 312.560.6020 / mrice@prnpt.com. You can also follow us @PRNPhysicalTherapy on Facebook, @PRN_therapy on Twitter or on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Dawn Wild, Director of Marketing

Phone: 720-299-4808

Email: dwild@prnpt.com

Vista Physical Therapy Logo

Physical Rehabilitation Network

Vista Physical Therapy - McKinney

