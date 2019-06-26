Physical Retail Remains Triumphant, Data from New Lightspeed Summer Survey Reveals

In lead-up to Independent Retailer Month, global point of sale software provider shares key North American consumer insights on summer shopping and dining habits

MONTREAL, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed, a leading provider of omnichannel point of sale software, solutions and support systems for over 49,000 independent retailers and restaurants, today revealed several key discoveries regarding consumer shopping and dining habits for the summer season. One insight revealed that physical retail is still the most prevalent form for both Americans (36%) and Canadians (47%), even amidst the growing popularity of online shopping and food ordering.

With July being Independent Retailer Month, Lightspeed developed the 2019 Summer Shopping Habits Survey and 2019 Summer Dining Habits Survey with key findings including:

Over half of North Americans spend up to $250 per summer shopping trip: 52% of Canadians and 53% of Americans drop between $50 to $250 per shopping excursion

"At Lightspeed, we not only provide independent retailers and restaurateurs the tools they need for success but also the insights to take them there," says Dax Dasilva, Founder and CEO of Lightspeed. "We launched this survey to reveal meaningful information about shopping and dining habits in summer 2019 to enable businesses to make better decisions this season catered specifically to their customers."

With this summer data, Lightspeed provides retailers and restaurateurs key insights such as consumer spending tendencies, where they like to shop and dine, factors affecting their choices, and more. These results help inventory-rich businesses with complex verticals create customer experiences that drive brand loyalty, complementing Lightspeed's extensive suite of product offerings with solutions such as Lightspeed Loyalty, Lightspeed Analytics and Lightspeed Payments.

Methodology

The 2019 Summer Shopping Habits Survey and 2019 Summer Dining Habits Survey each polled approximately 2,000 consumers, equally divided between the U.S. and Canada, with the goal of generating a deeper understanding of consumers' shopping and dining behaviour during the summer season.

About Lightspeed

Lightspeed is a cloud-based commerce platform powering small and medium-sized businesses in over 100 countries around the world. With smart, scalable, and dependable point of sale systems, it's an all-in-one solution that helps restaurants and retailers sell across channels, manage operations, engage with consumers, accept payments, and grow their business.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Lightspeed is trusted by favourite local businesses, where the community goes to shop and dine. Lightspeed has grown to over 700 employees, with offices in Canada, USA, Europe, and Australia.

For more information, please visit: www.lightspeedhq.com

