Physical Security Global Market Report 2022: Sector to Grow by 6.5% Annually Through 2027

This report is the publisher's 14th annual market analysis that brings together all the factors influencing this industry's future. The publisher assesses the structure and size of the combined physical security industry then break down the market by product type, sales by vertical sector and geographic region, and forecast sales to 2027.

The report shows that the market for Physical Security products has demonstrated a remarkable degree of both resilience and adaptability over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, with recovery proving particularly strong in 2021 for most major players in the market.

The publisher estimates annual revenues from the physical security product market should increase 9.13% in 2022, rising to $42.3Bn, and predict that between 2023 and 2027, growth will average around 6.5% per annum.

Key Questions Addressed:

What is the global physical security market's shape, size and structure in 2022? How is the market broken down into Access Control, Video Surveillance and Intruder Alarm/Perimeter

Protection Equipment? Where are the dominant geographic markets in the world? How are sales split between 16 different industry verticals?

What are the main drivers for industry growth? How will the market grow over the next 5 years? Which technologies are helping to reshape this market and create new business models?

How are mergers, acquisitions and investments impacting the industry? How does acquisition activity stack up against previous years both in terms of value and volume?

How much investment has the market attracted from venture capital and private equity this year?

Report Highlights

The Chinese video surveillance market continues to dominate global sales accounting for just under one-third of the total global market, followed by North America with just over a quarter. China's Sharp Eyes project mandated 100% surveillance coverage for public areas and key industries by the end of 2020. While the program (part of the 13th Five-Year plan released in 2016) technically came to an end in 2020 delays in project rollout due to the pandemic mean some investments continued into 2021. The winding down of the Sharp Eyes program may indicate a decline in future government investment in the domain, but the publisher still expects robust levels of government investment and support for innovation in the sector to continue.

The publisher's Q1 2021 analysis of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Smart Buildings found that the Security & Access control market, and particularly video analytics generates the lion's share of overall AI revenues in smart buildings, representing just under 50% of total sales in 2020 at $558 million.

. An enormous amount of investment has been ploughed into the development and deployment of the latest generation of broadband cellular network technology, known as 5G. Many analysts and industry observers contend that the proliferation of 5G will have a major impact on the video security market, arguing that in the years to come, we will see the proliferation of large networks of wireless cameras streaming ultra-high-definition video in real-time. We do not share this view. In fact, as of 2022, we see very little momentum or market appetite from either camera manufacturers, integrators or end users for the deployment of 5G wireless surveillance usage at scale. We estimate that the introduction of 5G for video surveillance data transmission will take at least another 5 years to achieve the levels of coverage, reliability and falls in cost to have any kind of real impact.

Over the last 20 years, the average annual total of all acquisitions was over $6.7 Billion , and the average number of deals was 42. In 2022 the publisher has identified a total of 43 deals, a moderate rise from the 38 from last year. The total estimated deal value came in at just over $9.8 billion , which ranks 2022 as the 4th highest of any year in the last 20, with a total that is 45% higher than the annual average of over $6.7 billion .

Key Topics Covered:

Preface

Executive Summary

1. The Structure, Shape & Size of the Physical Security Business 2022

2. The Video Surveillance Market

3. The Access Control Market

4. Intruder Alarms/Perimeter Protection (IA/PP) Market

5. Physical Security Software Markets

6. The Internet of Things (IoT)

7. AI and Machine Learning

8. Evolving Deployment Models (Cloud & Edge)

8.1 Cloud

8.2 Edge

9. Wireless & Cellular Technologies

9.1 The Impact of 5G

9.2 Wireless for Video Surveillance

9.3 Wireless for Access Control

9.4 Wireless for IA/PP

10. Geopolitical Tensions & Trade Barriers

10.1 US/China Dynamics

10.2 The Realities of Trading in China for non-Chinese firms

10.3 Implications of the Trade War for Non-Chinese Manufacturers

10.4 Impacts on Europe

10.5 Trends in Other Nations

11. Supply Chain Trends

11.1 Ongoing Supply Chain Woes

11.2 Physical Security Market Impacts

11.3 Future Supply Chain Prospects

11.4 Supply Chain Resilience

11.5 The War in Ukraine

12. Long-term COVID-19 Impacts

13. Sustainability

13.1 Product Sustainability

13.2 Contributions to Corporate Energy Efficiency/Sustainability

14. Skills, Talent & Labor

15. Cyber Security

15.1 The Status of Cyber Security for Physical Security Devices

15.2 Cyber Security Incidents in Physical Security

16. Data Privacy & Ethics

16.1 Data Privacy

16.2 Governance & Ethics

17. Open Standards

17.1 The Benefits of Open Standards

17.2 Progress towards Open Systems

17.3 The OSSA

18. Policy, Regulation & Standards

18.1 Video Surveillance Standards

18.2 Access Control Standards

18.3 Data Privacy Regulations

18.4 Facial Recognition Regulations

18.5 Cyber Security Regulations

19. M&A, Investment & Strategic Alliances

19.1 M&A Performance 2002-2022

19.2 M&A Performance in 2022

19.3 M&A Valuation - Exit Multiple Benchmarks

19.4 M&A By Business Segment in 2022

20. Investment Trends Analysis

21. Strategic Alliances

