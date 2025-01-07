Physical Security Information Management Market to Grow by USD 6.55 Billion (2025-2029), Driven by Smart Cities and Market Evolution Powered by AI - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving market transformation - The global physical security information management (PSIM) market size is estimated to grow by USD 6.55 billion from 2025-2029, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 27.2% during the forecast period. Emergence of smart cities is driving market growth, with a trend towards integration of iot with physical security. However, infrastructural requirements poses a challenge. Key market players include AARMTech Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Advancis Software and Services GmbH, ARES Security Corp., AxxonSoft, Canon Inc., Carrier Global Corp., easypsim AG, Everbridge Inc., Genetec Inc., Hexagon AB, Johnson Controls International Plc, Kentima AB, LG Corp., Nanodems Corp., NICE Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Milestone Systems; Honeywell International Inc. Cisco Systems, Inc.; Avigilon; Axis Communications; Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.; Bosch Security Systems; NEC Corp

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market 2025-2029

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 27.2% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 6546 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 22.4 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 31% Key countries US, Japan, UK, Germany, China, Canada, France, India, Brazil, Italy, South Korea; Australia; Mexico; Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA); UAE; South Africa Key companies profiled AARMTech Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Advancis Software and Services GmbH, ARES Security Corp., AxxonSoft, Canon Inc., Carrier Global Corp., easypsim AG, Everbridge Inc., Genetec Inc., Hexagon AB, Johnson Controls International Plc, Kentima AB, LG Corp., Nanodems Corp., NICE Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Milestone Systems; Honeywell International Inc. Cisco Systems, Inc.; Avigilon; Axis Communications; Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd.; Bosch Security Systems; NEC Corp

Market Driver

The Internet of Things (IoT) revolutionizes Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) by connecting various objects for real-time data collection and analysis. IoT enhances video surveillance and commercial systems, making them interactive and more effective in communication with PSIM solutions. This innovation significantly contributes to the growth of the global PSIM market, particularly in industries such as waste management, energy, and water management, where efficiency is crucial.

The Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing need for advanced security systems. Security systems, such as CCTV, access control, and intrusion detection, are crucial components of PSIM. These systems help in the collection, analysis, and response to security threats in real-time. The use of technology, like artificial intelligence and machine learning, is a trend in PSIM. This technology enables systems to learn and adapt to new threats, providing enhanced security. Additionally, the integration of various security systems into a unified platform is a key trend in PSIM. This integration allows for seamless communication and coordination between different security systems, improving overall security effectiveness. Furthermore, the use of up-to-date technologies, like video analytics and biometric identification, is essential for effective PSIM. Overall, the PSIM market is evolving to meet the demands of modern security needs.

Market Challenges

The PSIM market relies on advanced infrastructure, including high-capacity storage and reliable bandwidth, to support video surveillance and analytics. The increasing use of 4K recording and cloud-based solutions adds to the demand for large storage capacities and high bandwidth. Ensuring network connectivity and IT system efficiency is crucial to accessing data quickly and maintaining operational performance. Infrastructure limitations can hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) is a crucial aspect of modern business security. However, implementing and managing PSIM systems comes with several challenges. One significant challenge is integrating various security systems and data sources. This requires a common language and protocol for communication. Another challenge is ensuring real-time data processing and analysis to effectively respond to security threats. Additionally, maintaining an up-to-date database of security information and keeping it secure is essential. Furthermore, ensuring compatibility with other security systems and complying with regulations adds to the complexity. Lastly, training staff to use the PSIM system effectively and efficiently is a continuous process. Addressing these challenges requires a comprehensive and adaptive approach to PSIM.

Segment Overview

This physical security information management (psim) market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 PE and U

1.2 Transportation

1.3 Commercial

1.4 Government and defense

1.5 Others Solution 2.1 Software

2.2 Services Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America Deployment Organization size Application

1.1 PE and U- The power, energy, and utility sectors are adopting Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) systems to meet regulatory requirements, reduce costs and risks, and ensure superior quality and timeliness. PSIM enables secure access to project documentation and digital content for stakeholders, streamlines processes, and enhances operational efficiencies. In the power sector, PSIM ensures employee safety and disaster management, providing real-time data without human intervention. The Middle East and APAC, with their significant oil and gas industries and new energy production infrastructure, are major contributors to the PSIM market's growth during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) market encompasses innovative solutions that enable the integration and management of various security systems, including CCTV policy, facial recognition, and non-linked security systems. These systems are essential for building systems in both the private and public sectors, particularly in metropolitan areas like Cleveland. PSIM solutions facilitate the collection and analysis of data from logical networks, middleware software platforms, and cloud computing platforms. The Internet of Things (IoT) and internet penetration play a significant role in enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of these systems. PSIM systems also provide intelligence and future estimations, optimizing IT infrastructure and energy & utilities usage. Integration software and middleware are crucial components of these solutions, ensuring seamless communication between different systems. Mobile phones and networks are also integrated into PSIM systems, offering remote access and control capabilities. Investment pockets in the security industry continue to grow, fueled by the increasing demand for advanced security solutions.

Market Research Overview

The Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) market encompasses solutions that help organizations manage and integrate various physical security systems and data in a centralized manner. These systems include access control, video surveillance, intrusion detection, and event management. PSIM solutions provide real-time situational awareness, enabling security personnel to respond effectively to potential threats. They also offer analytics capabilities to identify trends and patterns, enhancing overall security. Additionally, PSIM systems can integrate with other business systems, such as building automation and IT security, for a more comprehensive security approach. The market for PSIM solutions is expected to grow significantly due to increasing security concerns and the need for integrated security systems.

