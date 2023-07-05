Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market size to grow by USD 3,143.5 million from 2022 to 2027|Need to mitigate criminal activities and terrorist attacks to drive the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The physical security information management (PSIM) market is set to grow by USD 3,143.5 million from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 21.31% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The major factor driving the PSIM market growth is the need to mitigate criminal activities and terrorist attacks. The threat of sophisticated offenses and terrorist activity is increasing all across the globe. The upsurge in terrorist attacks, particularly in nations such as the United States and the United Kingdom, necessitates the use of PSIM solutions. Generally, PSIM solution is used to curb illegal activities such as robbery, murder, robbery, and theft. Governments of several countries have stringent conditions to install PSIM solutions in public places such as hypermarkets, hospitals, airports, ports, train stations, hotels, shopping malls, etc., to mitigate criminal and terrorist activities by issuing regulations. Thus, the deployment of PSIM solutions will provide citizens with a safe and protected environment and enhance their quality of life. Also, PSIM solutions can be used to track and apprehend criminals and deliver definitive proof in court. Several vendors are developing solutions to determine crimes and illegal activities before they happen. Hence, the need to mitigate criminal activities and terrorist attacks will fuel the growth of the global PSIM market. Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market

The physical security information management (PSIM) market covers the following areas:

The report on the physical security information management (PSIM) market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Significant Trends

Integration of IoT with physical security is an emerging trend supporting the PSIM market growth. IoT is an advanced technology that makes physical objects accessible over the internet and it connects objects ranging from microcontrollers with sensors to devices with processors. Moreover, these devices are integrated in ways suitable for real-time data collection and analysis. Hence, it connects objects or things that can be accessed anytime, anywhere, and is further used in wireless video surveillance for capturing videos and transmitting them to devices over the wireless network. This helps in getting rapid reactions to real-time decision-making. The rising demand for enhancing the efficiency of facilities such as waste management plants, energy plants, and water management plants will account for the growing installation of IoT-based physical security devices. Therefore, IoT is anticipated to affect the way in which these enterprises implement PSIM solutions, and it will make video surveillance and commercial systems more interactive, which will assist in better communication with all PSIM solutions.

Major Challenges

The major challenge hindering the PSIM market growth is the infrastructural requirements. Deploying a PSIM solution needs well-developed infrastructure such as bandwidth, video cameras, biometric data collection devices, and storage. Moreover, video surveillance generates a huge set of video data that must be stored and archived, and also, the origin of 4K recording has put pressure on storage systems. Storage solutions must also be scalable according to the demand for PSIM and the volume of surveillance data with high quality and reliability. The effective implementation of PSIM solutions required adequate bandwidth, particularly due to the introduction of specialized cameras that generate 4K and ultra-high-definition video content, which must be transferred and archived. Thus, the transmission of high volumes of data needs high bandwidth. However, poor network connectivity, especially in developing and underdeveloped countries, lowers the availability of high bandwidth, which impacts data transmission. Connectivity issues in information and communications technology infrastructure can decrease the operational performance of PSIM solutions and thereby impede the PSIM market growth during the forecast period.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The physical security information management (PSIM) market segmentation by end-user (power/energy and utility, transportation, commercial, government and defense, and others), solution (software and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

· The market share growth by the power/energy and utility segment will be significant during the forecast period. The high digitization and strict regulatory standards, such as the Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) standards, are propelling the adoption of PSIM in the power, energy, and utility (PEU) sectors to satisfy the regulatory conditions. The sectors such as power, energy, and utilities use PSIM to keep employees safe and address hazards such as fire, radiation, and explosions at manufacturing sites. Also, it provides real-time data without the need for human intervention at the critical job site. Due to the presence of significant oil and gas industries, the Middle East and APAC are the largest contributors to this segment. Furthermore, the development of new power generation infrastructure is anticipated to boost the growth of this segment over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

Advancis Software and Services GmbH

AxxonSoft Inc.

Carrier Global Corp.

easyPSIM AG

Everbridge Inc.

Genetec Inc.

Hexagon AB

Johnson Controls International Plc.

Kentima AB

LG Corp.

Milestone systems AS

Nanodems Corp.

NAUTA SOLUCOES SEGURANCA LDA.

NICE Ltd.

Powersim Inc.

Powersys Solutions

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Verint Systems Inc.

Vidsys Inc.

Vendor Offerings

easyPSIM AG - The company offers physical security information management, which focuses on the end-to-end integration of security technologies, providing a whole-solution approach to security operations.

The company offers physical security information management, which focuses on the end-to-end integration of security technologies, providing a whole-solution approach to security operations. AxxonSoft Inc. - The company offers physical security information management software which can help to consolidate all security systems to deliver enhanced visibility along with streamlined management and information reporting.

The company offers physical security information management software which can help to consolidate all security systems to deliver enhanced visibility along with streamlined management and information reporting. Carrier Global Corp. - The company offers physical security information management, which connects security systems, sensors, and data within a single intuitive interface.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The security information and event management market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.87% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 3,416.2 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premise and saas-based), end-user (government, BFSI, telecom, healthcare, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The increase in cybercrime is a key factor driving the growth of the global SIEM market.

The information security products and services market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.36% between 2022 and 2027. This report extensively covers market segmentation by deployment (on-premise and cloud), type (hardware, software, and services), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The increase in the number of smart connected devices is notably driving the information security products and services market growth.

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.31% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 3,143.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 20.12 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advancis Software and Services GmbH, AxxonSoft Inc., Carrier Global Corp., easyPSIM AG, Everbridge Inc., Genetec Inc., Hexagon AB, Johnson Controls International Plc., Kentima AB, LG Corp., Milestone Systems AS, Nanodems Corp., NAUTA SOLUCOES SEGURANCA LDA., NICE Ltd., Powersim Inc., Powersys Solutions, Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Verint Systems Inc., and Vidsys Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Solution



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global physical security information management (PSIM) market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global physical security information management (PSIM) market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 By end-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – By end-user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 By Solution Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – By Solution Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 By Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – By Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

6.3 Power/energy and utility - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Power/energy and utility - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Power/energy and utility - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Power/energy and utility - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Power/energy and utility - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Government and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Government and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Government and defense - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Government and defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Government and defense - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Solution

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Solution - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Solution - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Solution

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Solution



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Solution

7.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Solution

Exhibit 68: Market opportunity by Solution ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Market opportunity by Solution ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 70: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 71: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 73: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 74: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 83: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 85: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 105: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 115: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 116: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 117: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 118: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 119: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 120: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 121: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 122: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 AxxonSoft Inc.

Exhibit 123: AxxonSoft Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 124: AxxonSoft Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 125: AxxonSoft Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Carrier Global Corp.

Exhibit 126: Carrier Global Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 127: Carrier Global Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Carrier Global Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 129: Carrier Global Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Carrier Global Corp. - Segment focus

12.5 easyPSIM AG

Exhibit 131: easyPSIM AG - Overview



Exhibit 132: easyPSIM AG - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: easyPSIM AG - Key offerings

12.6 Everbridge Inc.

Exhibit 134: Everbridge Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 135: Everbridge Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Everbridge Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Everbridge Inc. - Segment focus

12.7 Genetec Inc.

Exhibit 138: Genetec Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 139: Genetec Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Genetec Inc. - Key offerings

12.8 Hexagon AB

Exhibit 141: Hexagon AB - Overview



Exhibit 142: Hexagon AB - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Hexagon AB - Key news



Exhibit 144: Hexagon AB - Key offerings



Exhibit 145: Hexagon AB - Segment focus

12.9 Johnson Controls International Plc.

Exhibit 146: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Business segments



Exhibit 148: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 150: Johnson Controls International Plc. - Segment focus

12.10 Kentima AB

Exhibit 151: Kentima AB - Overview



Exhibit 152: Kentima AB - Product / Service



Exhibit 153: Kentima AB - Key offerings

12.11 Milestone systems AS

Exhibit 154: Milestone systems AS - Overview



Exhibit 155: Milestone systems AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 156: Milestone systems AS - Key offerings

12.12 NAUTA SOLUCOES SEGURANCA LDA.

Exhibit 157: NAUTA SOLUCOES SEGURANCA LDA. - Overview



Exhibit 158: NAUTA SOLUCOES SEGURANCA LDA. - Product / Service



Exhibit 159: NAUTA SOLUCOES SEGURANCA LDA. - Key offerings

12.13 NICE Ltd.

Exhibit 160: NICE Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 161: NICE Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 162: NICE Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 163: NICE Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: NICE Ltd. - Segment focus

12.14 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 165: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 166: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 167: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 168: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

12.15 Siemens AG

Exhibit 170: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 171: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 172: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 173: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 174: Siemens AG - Segment focus

12.16 Verint Systems Inc.

Exhibit 175: Verint Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 176: Verint Systems Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 177: Verint Systems Inc. - Key offerings

12.17 Vidsys Inc.

Exhibit 178: Vidsys Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 179: Vidsys Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 180: Vidsys Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 181: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 182: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 183: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 184: Research methodology



Exhibit 185: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 186: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 187: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio