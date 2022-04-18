Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Size to Grow by USD 3.21 bn | AxxonSoft Inc. and Everbridge Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Company Profiles

The physical security information management (PSIM) market report provides complete insights on key vendors, including AxxonSoft Inc., Everbridge Inc., Genetec Inc., Hexagon AB, Johnson Controls International Plc, NICE Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Verint Systems Inc., and Vidsys Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

AxxonSoft Inc. - The company offers physical security information management software named Intellect.

The company offers physical security information management software named Intellect. Everbridge Inc. - The company offers physical security information management through its Control center, with benefits such as real-time situational awareness and others.

The company offers physical security information management through its Control center, with benefits such as real-time situational awareness and others. Genetec Inc. - The company offers physical security information management software named Genetec ClearID.

The company offers physical security information management software named Genetec ClearID. Hexagon AB - The company offers physical security information management software named Intergraph Security.

The company offers physical security information management software named Intergraph Security. Johnson Controls International Plc - The company offers physical security information management such as Access Control and others.

Market Dynamics

The emergence of smart cities is driving the physical security information management (PSIM) market growth. However, factors such as infrastructural requirements may challenge the market growth.

Find out other drivers and challenges impacting the growth of the market. View our Free Sample Report Now

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is classified into PEU, transportation, commercial, government and defense, and others. The PEU segment contributes the largest share of the market. The development of new energy production infrastructure is expected to drive the growth of this segment.

contributes the largest share of the market. The development of new energy production infrastructure is expected to drive the growth of this segment. By solution, the market is classified into software and services. The software segment will account for the highest market share growth. The software segment is expected to witness a rapid rise in the growth rate during the forecast period because of the shift in demand from legacy authentication solutions to digitized physical security solutions due to the popularity of software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based solutions.

will account for the highest market share growth. The software segment is expected to witness a rapid rise in the growth rate during the forecast period because of the shift in demand from legacy authentication solutions to digitized physical security solutions due to the popularity of software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based solutions. By geography, the market is classified into North America , Europe , APAC, MEA, and South America . North America will have the largest share of the market. The availability of adequate IT and business infrastructure, stringent regulations on IT security compliance and governance, and the high adoption of cloud-based IT security solutions and services will drive the physical security information management (PSIM) market growth in North America during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in Europe and South America . The US is the key market for physical security information management (PSIM) in North America .

Related Reports

Compensation Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

To learn about the contribution of each segment of the market, View our Free Sample Report Now

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 22.15% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AxxonSoft Inc., Everbridge Inc., Genetec Inc., Hexagon AB, Johnson Controls International Plc, NICE Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Verint Systems Inc., and Vidsys Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

PEU - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Government and defense - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Solution

Market segments

Comparison by Solution

Software - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Services - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Solution

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AxxonSoft Inc.

Everbridge Inc.

Genetec Inc.

Hexagon AB

Johnson Controls International Plc

NICE Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Verint Systems Inc.

Vidsys Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio