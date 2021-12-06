Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market to grow by USD 3.21 billion| Evolving Opportunities with AxxonSoft Inc., Everbridge Inc. & Genetec Inc.| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

The physical security information management (PSIM) market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.



AxxonSoft Inc - The company offers physical security information management software named Intellect.

The company offers physical security information management software named Intellect.

Everbridge Inc. - The company offers physical security information management through its Control center, with benefits such as real-time situational awareness and others.

The company offers physical security information management through its Control center, with benefits such as real-time situational awareness and others.

Genetec Inc. - The company offers physical security information management software named Genetec ClearID.

The company offers physical security information management software named Genetec ClearID. To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The emergence of smart cities and the need to mitigate criminal activities and terrorist attacks are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as infrastructural requirements will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

The physical security information management (PSIM) market report is segmented by End-user (PEU, transportation, commercial, government and defense, and others) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America).

North America will be the leading region with 32% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key market for physical security information management (PSIM) in the region. The availability of adequate IT and business infrastructure, stringent regulations on IT security compliance and governance, and the high adoption of cloud-based IT security solutions and services will facilitate the physical security information management (PSIM) market growth in North America

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Related Reports:

Endpoint Security Market -The endpoint security market share is expected to increase by USD 4.16 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.18%. Download a free sample now!



Mobile Security Software Market -The mobile security software market size has the potential to grow by USD 1.86 bn during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample now!

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 22.15% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 21.98 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key consumer countries US, China, UK, Japan, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AxxonSoft Inc., Everbridge Inc., Genetec Inc., Hexagon AB, Johnson Controls International Plc, NICE Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Verint Systems Inc., and Vidsys Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio