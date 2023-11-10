Physical Security Market size worth $ 331.84 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at 10.25% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The "Global Physical Security Market Size By Components, By Systems Type, By Services Type, By Vertical, By Geographic Scope And Forecast" report has been published by Verified Market Research®. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the global Physical Security Market, including its growth prospects, market trends, and market challenges.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Physical Security Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.25% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report published by Verified Market Research®. The report reveals that the market was valued at USD 137.66 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 331.84 Billion by the end of the forecast period.

Groundbreaking Insights Unveiled in the Global Physical Security Market

In the realm of safeguarding personnel, networks, and assets against multifaceted threats, the Physical Security Market emerges as a critical frontier. Today, we unveil compelling insights that shed light on the evolving dynamics and key players shaping this indispensable industry.

Rising Threats Spark Global Physical Security Market Concerns

As global terrorism and crime rates surge, concerns about the safety of assets, people, and processes intensify. A staggering 8,300 terrorist attacks in 2019 alone underscore the imperative for robust physical security solutions. Governments and businesses globally are prioritizing security measures in response to this alarming rise in threats.

Embracing Change Amidst Challenges

Despite a decline in terrorist attacks, the demand for Physical Security Solutions continues to ascend. Challenges, including processing vast volumes of video data and the need for greater synergy between security solutions, pose potential obstacles to Physical Security Market growth. Public resistance, fueled by privacy concerns, adds another layer to the complex landscape.

North America Leads The Physical Security Market

The epicenter of the Global Physical Security Market lies in North America, where advanced systems for data and infrastructure safety take center stage. In 2020, the United States emerged as a pivotal market, driven by the increased adoption of cutting-edge technology to protect businesses and public spaces. The region's significant rise in security breaches further solidifies its position as a market leader.

Physical Security Market Key Players

The landscape of the "Global Physical Security Market" is under the influence of key players such as ADT (US), Bosch Building Technologies (Germany), Cisco (US), Honeywell (US), Johnson Controls (US), Anixter (US), Genetec (Canada), SECOM (Japan), G4S (UK), Pelco (US), and Dahua Technology (US). These key players play an instrumental role in shaping the future of physical security solutions globally.

This unveiling of insights marks a pivotal moment in understanding the ever-evolving landscape of the Physical Security Market. Stay tuned as the industry continues to redefine security standards and push the boundaries of innovation.

To get market data, market insights, financial statements and a comprehensive analysis of the Global Physical Security Market, please Contact Verified Market Research®.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Physical Security Market into Components, Systems Type, Services Type, Organization Size, Vertical, And Geography.

Physical Security Market, by Components Systems Service

Physical Security Market, by Systems Type Physical Access Control System (PACS) Video Surveillance System Perimeter Intrusion Detection and Prevention Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Physical Identity and Access Management (PIAM) Others (Security Scanning, Imaging, and Metal Detection, Fire and Life Safety)

Physical Security Market, by Services Type Access Control as a Service (ACaaS) Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) Remote Monitoring Services Others

Physical Security Market, by Vertical Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI) Government Transportation Residential Telecom and Information Technology (IT) Others

Physical Security Market, by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



