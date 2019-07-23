Physical Therapist And LYT Yoga Creator Lara Heimann Collaborates With NYC DOT Summer Streets To Organize GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title Attempt

Set in Belgium by the Braderie Comity of Wevelgem in September of 2006, the current GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for this stunt is 399 people. With the theme of freedom during this year's Summer Streets , where nearly seven miles of New York City's streets are open to the public to play, run, walk and bike, Heimann will lead participants through a 45-minute LYT™ method yoga class prior to the stunt activation, which will be observed and approved by an official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Adjudicator. Open to all levels, Heimanm's LYT™ class will prepare participants for the movement on to their hands through a series of exercises to instill strength and confidence.

"With the theme of this year's Summer Streets being freedom, what better way to celebrate freedom than through the body?" explains Lara. "Doing a handstand expands what we think we are capable of on our mats which in turn expands what we believe we can do in our lives. It is the ultimate expression of freedom."

"In the 12th year of Summer Streets, we will once again offer miles of fun, family-friendly and free activities, including our attempt to break a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the most people doing a handstand," said DOT Commissioner Polly Trottenberg. "Summer Streets has truly become one of the great New York City summer traditions. Whether they are doing handstands or simply walking or taking a car-free bike ride, we encourage all New Yorkers to come out, participate, and enjoy this year's offerings.

Pre-registration is recommended but not required. The first 400 guests to check in on-site at Foley Square will receive a commemorative gift and digital photograph.

EVENT SCHEDULE

7:00 a.m.- 7:45 a.m.: Participant check-in

8:00 a.m.- 8:45 a.m.: LYT Yoga class with Lara Heimann

8:45 a.m.-9:15 a.m.: World record attempt

9:15 a.m.: Celebrate!

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ ATTEMPT REGISTRATION

Pre-registration is not required but strongly recommended at https://www.movementbylara.com/events/worldrecord

All participants are encouraged to wear appropriate yoga or fitness attire and must bring a yoga mat.

EVENT LOCATION

Foley Square is located in the Civic Center neighborhood of Lower Manhattan. The triangular park is bordered by Worth Street to the north, Centre Street to the east, and Lafayette Street to the West. Foley Square is accessible by the 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, A and C trains.

