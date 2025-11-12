PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Highbar Physical Therapy ("Highbar"), a purpose-driven organization leading the movement to elevate the physical therapy profession and transform care across New England, proudly welcomes Physical Therapy U ("PTU") to its growing community of affiliated practices.

Physical Therapy U Joins the Highbar Physical Therapy Movement

This affiliation marks the coming together of two like-minded organizations built by physical therapists who believe deeply in people-first care, professional growth, and community connection. Founded by Dr. Kelly Duggan PT, DPT, Physical Therapy U has become a trusted leader in Bridgewater, Buzzards Bay, and Middleboro, Massachusetts. Known for its one-on-one approach and strong team culture, PTU is where athletes and everyday movers turn to feel better, move freely, and live fully.

PTU joins a movement that includes Highbar Physical Therapy, Peak Physical Therapy & Sports Performance, and Joint Ventures Physical Therapy—all part of a collaborative movement reimagining what's possible for clinicians and patients alike.

"What excites me most is that joining the movement allows us to remain authentically PTU while expanding opportunities for our people," said Dr. Kelly Duggan. "Highbar's people-first values, shared purpose, and dedication to advancing our profession make this a perfect fit."

As part of the Highbar Movement, PTU will continue operating under its well-recognized name, with its same trusted clinicians, now supported by access to expanded resources, mentorship, professional development, clinical innovation, and collaboration across the movement.

"Kelly and her team embody what this movement is all about—clinicians who care deeply, lead boldly, and create joy in the work they do every day," said Dr. Michelle Collie PT, MS, DPT, OCS, CEO of Highbar Physical Therapy. "Together, we're creating a community where clinicians are empowered to practice at the top of their license and patients receive care that truly transforms their lives."

About Highbar Physical Therapy

Highbar Physical Therapy, founded in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, and formerly known as Performance Physical Therapy, has been raising the standard of care for more than 25 years. Operating as Highbar Physical Therapy, Peak Physical Therapy and Sports Performance and Joint Ventures Physical Therapy, the organization serves patients across more than 53 clinics throughout Rhode Island and Massachusetts. Highbar is leading a movement committed to redefining physical therapy and empowering people to feel better, move freely, and live fully. Highbar is a teaching practice and develops leading-edge physical therapists who practice at the top of their license and serve as the trusted first call for movement and physical well-being. To learn more, visit www.highbarhealth.com.

About Physical Therapy U

Physical Therapy U is a physical therapist–owned and operated practice dedicated to providing exemplary care to the Southeastern Massachusetts and the South Coast area. Founded by Dr. Kelly Duggan PT, DPT, PTU's mission is to be the physical therapy practice of choice by empowering patients to take an active role in their recovery—helping them maximize performance, prevent future injuries, and improve their overall quality of life. To learn more, visit www.ptuclinic.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Stephany Rosa

Highbar Physical Therapy

401-726-7100

[email protected]

SOURCE Highbar Physical Therapy