Physical vapor deposition (PVD) equipment market size is set to grow by USD 4,255.71 million from 2022-2027; Growth driven by growing demand for electronic devices -Technavio

NEW YORK, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global physical vapor deposition (PVD) equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 4,255.71 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.23% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the growing demand for electronic devices. PVD systems are used to manufacture smartphones, laptops, and other consumer electronics. The increasing demand for these electronic components has increased the use of PVD equipment. Additionally, the increasing miniaturization of electronic components and the need for high-performance and durable products are driving the demand for PVD systems. For more insights on the historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Physical Vapor Deposition Equipment Market 2023-2027

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - buy the report!

Global Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Equipment Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on type (sputtering deposition and evaporation deposition), and application (microelectronics, medical devices and equipment, solar products, and others).

The market growth in the sputtering deposition segment will be significant during the forecast period. Sputtering is a type of PVD process used to deposit thin films on substrates. Sputter deposition requires specialized PVD equipment such as vacuum chambers, targets, and process control systems. Process control systems are used to monitor and control the deposition process. This includes controlling parameters such as vacuum level and temperature that affect the film quality.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global physical vapor deposition (PVD) equipment market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global physical vapor deposition (PVD) equipment market.

APAC is estimated to contribute 45% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the PVD equipment market in the APAC region is driven by factors such as increasing demand for electronic devices, expansion of the automotive industry, increasing investment in the aerospace industry, and increasing demand for medical devices. Such developments are expected to drive the growth of the PVD equipment market in the region during the forecast period.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise, historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Global Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Equipment Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing the market

Increased automation is the key trend shaping market growth.

Automated PVD systems are used to perform depositions with greater accuracy and repeatability, resulting in improved film quality.

Automation has made it possible to monitor and control various aspects of the deposition process in real-time, including temperature, pressure, and gas flow. This allows for greater control over the process and helps in ensuring consistent results.

Automated PVD systems are also beneficial in terms of operator safety and convenience. By reducing the need for manual intervention, automated PVD systems can minimize exposure to hazardous materials and reduce the risk of operator error.

Therefore, this trend is expected to have a significant impact on the global PVD equipment market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

High capital costs associated with PVD equipment are the major challenge impeding the market growth.

The high capital costs associated with PVD equipment can pose significant challenges for companies seeking to adopt this technology.

The investment required to purchase and set up equipment can be significant and may not be feasible for small businesses with limited budgets.

Additionally, equipment specialization and the need for trained personnel to operate it can be a challenge. Such factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Insights on Market Drivers, trends, & Challenges, historic period(2017 to 2021) and forecast period(2023 to 2027)- Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Equipment Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the physical vapor deposition (PVD) equipment market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the physical vapor deposition (PVD) equipment market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the physical vapor deposition (PVD) equipment market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of physical vapor deposition (PVD) equipment market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The physical intellectual property market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.59% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1.04 billion . The growing complexity of ICS is notably driving the physical intellectual property market growth, although factors such as complexity in delivering configurable semiconductor IP may impede the market growth.

is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.59% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by . The growing complexity of ICS is notably driving the physical intellectual property market growth, although factors such as complexity in delivering configurable semiconductor IP may impede the market growth. The physical security market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% between 2021 and 2026. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 62.75 billion. In the physical security market, the increasing concerns about terrorism and crime are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high initial investment may impede the market growth.

Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.23% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,255.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 9.09 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, UK, Canada, Mexico, Italy, Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Advanced Energy Industries Inc., Aja International Inc., Angstrom Engineering Inc., Applied Materials Inc., BCI Bloesch Holding AG, Buhler AG, HEF, IHI Corp., Intevac Inc., KDF Technologies LLC, Kurt J Lesker Co., Mustang Vacuum Systems Inc., NAURA Technology Group Co. Ltd., OC Oerlikon Corp. AG, Richter Precision Inc., Semicore Equipment Inc., Singulus Technologies AG, Tokyo Electron Ltd., Ulvac Inc., and Veeco Instruments Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Information Technology Market Reports and ToC

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio