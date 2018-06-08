Physician Artistry Offers GAINSWave® in Virginia

As men age, the vessels in their penis weaken, contract and fill with micro-plaque, which can lead to Erectile Dysfunction. As these tiny vessels become clogged, the penis decreases in sensitivity, making it harder for men to achieve and maintain an erection. Thankfully, the GAINSWave protocols can enhance a man's performance by using high-frequency acoustic waves to repair existing blood vessels and improve blood flow.

Thanks to the numerous clinical studies on Low-Intensity Extracorporeal Shockwave Therapy (Li-ESWT), we can see that this therapy improves not only Erectile Dysfunction symptoms but also sexual performance. "GAINSWave is an ideal solution for men looking to improve spontaneous erections without the use of Viagra or Cialis," says Bruce Thomas, MD. Patients receiving GAINSWave therapy have reported improved erection quality, enhanced sexual performance and decreased refractory times between orgasms, which is why this a great alternative to ED medications.

This drug and surgery-free procedure only takes about 20 minutes and can enhance a man's sex life while addressing the root cause of Erectile Dysfunction. Physician Artistry is now treating men with the GAINSWave Therapy in their offices located at 46165 Westlake Dr. #100, Sterling, VA, USA.

Thomas is a highly sought-after board-certified integrative medicine physician with more than a decade of experience and certification in bioidentical hormone replacement including Testosterone and Estrogen pellet therapy. He is versed in cutting-edge peptide medication therapy which he believes is the medicine of the future.

Dr. Thomas utilizes a customized approach for every client and is known for his attention to detail. He has clients that travel routinely from Australia, Europe, and the Mid East because they experience amazing outcomes. He utilizes the latest technology for outstanding results including the Priapus and O shot for which he treated many clients. He is certified in GAINSWave with a superior German-made device for a pain-free approach.

For More Information Contact:

Alexandra Schapiro

Marketing Account Manager

alexandra@gainswave.com

305-918-1886

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/physician-artistry-offers-gainswave-in-virginia-300662471.html

SOURCE GAINSWave