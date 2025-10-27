Physician Assistant Title Change Gains Traction Nationwide

Ohio one of many states pushing to update profession's title

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Across the country, the movement is building to change the profession's title of "physician assistant" (PA) to "physician associate." States, including Ohio, are advocating for legislation to enact title changes, and strides continue to be made throughout the nation.

To date, Oregon, Maine, and New Hampshire have successfully made statutory changes to update the PA title. Title change reflects the evolving role of PAs in today's healthcare systems, more accurately represents their contributions, and fosters a clearer understanding among patients regarding the work of PAs.

Informed by rigorous and substantial research by independent experts, the American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA) decided in 2021 to change the profession's title. In the years since, AAPA, its affiliate organizations, and PA programs have been working to update the profession's title to ensure patients understand the role of PAs in healthcare delivery and the high-quality care PAs provide.

Several other states continue to push for title change efforts, including Ohio, where HB 353 was recently heard in front of the Health Committee on October 22. Supporters of HB 353— including practicing PAs, educators, and healthcare leaders— testified in favor of the bill, emphasizing its importance for professional recognition, patient clarity, and healthcare workforce development.

"The term 'assistant' no longer reflects our role in healthcare or our partnerships with physicians," said Melissa Bowlby, MHA, MSBS, PA-C, during the October 22 hearing. "PAs do not replace physicians or other providers; rather, we work with them."

Matthew Freado, MBA, PA-C, testified in support claiming, "[The term] 'associate' communicates what PAs already are – trusted, accountable members of modern, team-based medicine."

Updating the profession's title ensures that terminology keeps pace with the profession and represents a broader shift in how healthcare professionals are recognized and valued. As more states consider similar legislation and programs to pursue change, the momentum is growing.

About the American Academy of Physician Associates (AAPA)

AAPA is the national professional organization for all physician associates/assistants (PAs). PAs are licensed clinicians who practice medicine in every specialty and setting. Trusted, rigorously educated and trained healthcare professionals, PAs are dedicated to expanding access to care and transforming health and wellness through patient-centered, team-based medical practice. Learn more about the profession at aapa.org and engage through Facebook, LinkedIn,Instagram, and X.

