Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Global Market Report 2023: Societal Pressure to Look Young Boosts Demand for Facial Aesthetics

Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market to Reach $37.3 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals estimated at US$18 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$37.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Skin Care, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.7% CAGR and reach US$17.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Hair Care segment is readjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.8% CAGR



The Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.1% and 8.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.1 Billion by the year 2030.



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Benefits of Physician Dispensing of Cosmeceuticals Drives Market Growth

Growth in the Global Cosmeceuticals Market Bodes Well for Physician-Dispensed Products

Aging Population Emerges as a Key Demographic Driver of Growth in the Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market

Societal Pressure to Look Young Peps Demand for Facial Aesthetics

Undesirable Side Effects: A Challenge to Reckon With

Anti-Aging Products: The Prime Category in the Physician-Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market

Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals

Cosmeceuticals with Biologically Active Ingredients to Improve Skin Functioning Begin to Find Favor

Increased Focus on Skin Microbiome Paves Way for New Generation Skincare Products

Cosmeceuticals Receive Boost from Introduction of Lipid Nanoparticles

Skin Brightening and Lightening Products: Significant Opportunities for Growth

Stem Cell Products Transform Market

Select Popular Stem Cell Beauty Products

Botulinum Toxin: The Preferred Solution in Facial Injectables Market

Cosmetic Botulinum Toxin Procedures Performed Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Procedure Volume by Gender for 2020E

Factors Propelling the Cosmetic Botox Market: In a Nut Shell

Millennials: A Popular Demographic Group for Botulinum Toxin

Cosmeceutical Consumers: A Highly Informed, Aesthetically-Conscious Group

Rise in Young Population and Skin Conditions Such as Acne Drive Demand

Women Account for Highest Spends on Skin Care

Growing Trend towards Cosmeceuticals with Natural Ingredients

Focus on Finding Alternatives to Hydroquinone for Pigment Control Purposes

Manufacturers Widen Customer Base

Physician Dispensing of Cosmeceuticals Remains a Contentious Topic

Distribution Scenario

E-Commerce Channels Reinforce Sales of Physician Dispensed Products

Percentage Share of Online Channel in Health and Beauty Sector: 2020 and 2025

Social Networking Emerges as an Effective Marketing Tool in the Beauty Space

An Insight into Notable Barriers to Market Growth

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



