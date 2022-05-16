Physician Experts and Patients Available for Media Interviews on Formula Shortage

AMBLER, Penn., May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patients & Providers for Medical Nutrition Equity (PPMNE), a coalition of more than 40 national and regional organizations and institutions, representing patients with disorders of the gastrointestinal system and metabolic disorders who rely on specialty formulas, and the health care professionals who care for them, are available to add context and expert commentary to stories on the infant formula shortage.

PPMNE was launched in 2018 with the mission of improving coverage and access to specialty formulas, or "medical foods," for those who rely on them for their medical treatment and management.

While insurance coverage denials and restrictions for these essential formulas are a long-standing and serious problem for many patients and families, the formula shortage has put infants, children, teenagers and adults who rely on these formulas at risk for medical complications including temporary disability, coma, or even death.

Physician experts, including pediatric gastroenterologists, can comment on the medical complications that can occur when patients can't get formula or are forced to switch brands. They can also offer guidance to those who may be running out of a medically necessary formula. Patients and their families are available to describe the dire nature of the formula shortage and the steps they are taking to avoid a medical crisis.

As a national coalition, PPMNE can identify for media availability health care professionals and patients in every state, allowing members of the media to bring a local perspective to their coverage of the formula shortage.

