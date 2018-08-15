Physician Family Day to Launch August 25

SEVERNA PARK, Md., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The AMA Alliance, in conjunction with the American Medical Association (AMA), announced August 25 as Physician Family Day, a national day of celebration and recognition of our dedicated physicians and their families. On this day, physicians and their families will gather in local groups or as individual families with the goal of providing opportunities for re-engagement and connection. Suggested activities for local groups include potlucks, picnics, restaurant dinners, athletic events, pool parties and more.

Physicians provide continuous quality health care, and ensure the dignity of each patient, often without regard for their personal needs, sacrificing family time. Physician Family Day highlights the recognition that self-care is a necessary part of optimizing care for patients.

Event chair, Michael Kelly, of Tampa, Fla., said, "Physician Family Day will help physicians and their families forge new friendships, connections, and support systems."

AMA Alliance President Cami Pond of Ft. Wayne, Ind., sees this first annual event as a way to counter physician burnout. According to Pond, "We have designated a national Physician Family Day, where our medical families make spending meaningful time together a priority, bringing awareness to the pressures we are all under. As the spouse of a physician, I can attest to the emotional healing power of relaxing time with family, friends, and colleagues."

The AMA Alliance has more than 2,300 members nationally in 34 states and plus more than 100 local affiliates. Membership is open to all spouses/partners of physicians. For more information, visit http://amaalliance.org.

