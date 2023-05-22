Physician Leadership Coach and Family Physician, Dr. Lisa Herbert of Just The Right Balance LLC, designates the month of June as National Physician Leadership Month

ATLANTA, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aim of National Physician Leadership Month is to celebrate and highlight the vital role and the positive impact that physician leaders make on the healthcare industry. In addition to their extensive medical training and experience in patient care, physician leaders are also deeply involved in healthcare policy and regulation to ensure that healthcare organizations provide high-quality patient-centered care. Physician leaders are needed in this ever-changing complex healthcare industry when critical decisions need to be made that impact patient care.

According to Dr. Herbert, the healthcare industry is rapidly transforming, and effective healthcare leadership is crucial. Now, more than ever, it is evident that physician leadership is needed during times of chaos and uncertainty.

Well, seasoned Physician Leader and Executive Coach, Dr. Lisa Herbert, believes that organizations who invest in leadership development and training will inspire and create a pipeline of future leaders, be at the forefront of innovation and be able to quickly adapt to change.

Organizations can recognize their physician leaders with:

Public Recognition: They can publicly recognize their physician leaders through press releases, newsletters, or other internal and external communications.



Awards and Certificates: Organizations can create awards and certificates to honor their physician leaders, based on specific achievements or contributions.



Continuing Education: They can provide physician leaders with opportunities for continuing education and professional development. This can help them stay up to date with the latest medical advances and technologies and enhance their skills and knowledge.



Career Advancement: They can provide mentorship, coaching, and networking opportunities that support physician leaders in advancing their careers.



Leadership Development Programs: They can create leadership development programs specifically for physicians to help develop their leadership skills and prepare them for higher-level leadership positions.

Physician Leaders can show support by inspiring their colleagues, using the hashtag #nationalphysicianleadershipmonth, and downloading our graphics.

Dr. Herbert is the Founder and CEO of Just The Right Balance LLC, a company that offers executive coaching, training and courses to help physician's transition into high performing leaders.

Overall, physician leaders help to create a better healthcare system for everyone and should be recognized as the crucial bridge between clinical medicine and administration. To follow more on National Physician Leadership Month visit www.nationalphysicianleadershipmonth.com

