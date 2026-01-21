Physician-Led, CMS-Aligned Education Initiative Launches to Help Prevent Diabetes-Related Amputations

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Diabetes Guardians LLC, a physician-led public education organization, today announced the national launch of DG2001, a free, multilingual patient-education initiative designed to prevent diabetes-related foot complications and lower-extremity amputations through early recognition, patient education, and risk-stratified podiatric care.

Free, multilingual public health platform emphasizes prevention, health equity, and podiatric care

Recent policy actions by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) reflect a growing recognition that downstream wound care alone is insufficient—and often too late—to sustainably reduce diabetes-related amputations. Advanced wound therapies are typically deployed only after ulcers and infections have already developed, when complication rates, hospitalizations, and amputation risk are substantially higher.

In direct alignment with this shift toward prevention, DG2001.com, a physician-led public education initiative, has launched nationally to help people living with diabetes recognize early foot warning signs and seek podiatric care before progression to ulcers, infections, or amputation.

DG2001 is supported by five years of investigator-led research conducted by Dr. Paul Y. Han, DPM, Clinical Professor in the Department of Diabetes at City of Hope, and published in peer-reviewed journals. Reported outcomes included a 2.8% diabetic foot ulcer incidence—representing a 32% reduction compared with national benchmarks—and a 0.43% major amputation rate, exceeding the Healthy People 2030 target established by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The initiative is further informed by national clinical guidance, including the 2025 diabetic foot care guidelines of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) coauthored by Dr. John M. Giurini, DPM, Associate Professor of Surgery at Harvard Medical School.

Educational content on DG2001.com is authored by Drs. Han and Giurini, aligns with national standards of diabetes care, and incorporates input from U.S. academic and clinical experts in diabetic limb preservation. The platform delivers multilingual (11-language), culturally appropriate education designed to address the racial, ethnic, and socioeconomic disparities that disproportionately affect diabetes-related limb amputations.

The initiative is suitable for use in rural and remote communities, Federally Qualified Health Centers, and Medicare and Medicaid populations, where access to podiatric specialty care may be limited. When podiatry access is constrained, the initiative's physician designers, Drs. Han and Giurini, are available for peer-to-peer educational support to reinforce prevention-focused care pathways.

DG2001 emphasizes the central role of the nation's podiatric physicians in diabetic limb preservation and amputation prevention and is designed to complement—not replace—clinical care.

The platform is free to the public and requires no registration, no submission of personal information, and no data collection. It does not promote or sell any products or services.

To access the free educational platform, visit www.DG2001.com.

