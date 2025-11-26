Physician Partners of America Acquires Crespo Injury Care Center and Welcomes Dr. L. Ariel Crespo, MD

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician Partners of America (PPOA) is proud to announce the acquisition of Crespo Injury Care Center's patient base and the addition of L. Ariel Crespo, MD, CAQSM, to its growing team of pain management specialists.

Dr. Ariel Crespo, a Tampa native, is board-certified and specializes in chronic pain management, sports medicine, orthopedics, and interventional pain procedures. He is dedicated to restoring function and helping patients return to the activities they love.

Founded in 1996, Crespo Injury Care Center has proudly served patients across Hillsborough, Hernando, Pinellas, Pasco, Polk, and Manatee counties for nearly three decades. With this acquisition, PPOA will now have the ability to serve patients throughout these counties, further expanding its reach and access to quality interventional pain care across the Tampa Bay region.

"This acquisition is a strategic step in expanding PPOA's footprint in the Tampa Bay area and enhancing access to world-class pain care," said Josh Helms, CEO of Physician Partners of America. "Dr. Crespo has built a strong reputation in the community through his dedication to patient outcomes and personalized care. By bringing him and his patients into the PPOA family, we're not only growing our network but also strengthening our commitment to providing interventional pain management to more people who need it."

Following the acquisition, Crespo Injury Care Center's patients will now receive care at PPOA's established clinics throughout the Tampa Bay area. PPOA is committed to making this a seamless transition, ensuring continuity of care and upholding the high standards of treatment that patients know and trust.

About PPOA:

Physician Partners of America (PPOA) is a national healthcare organization headquartered in Tampa Florida, focused on strengthening the doctor-patient relationship and improving patient outcomes. PPOA and its affiliates share a common vision to ensure the well-being of patients and provide its physician partners the opportunity to focus on the practice of medicine. This model allows physicians to be physicians, caring about patients and their needs versus the ever-complex administrative requirements. For more information about Physician Partners of America, visit http://www.physicianpartnersoa.com

