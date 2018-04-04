Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety Appoints Marilyn Neder Flack to Board of Advisors

During her tenure at AAMI, Ms. Flack's spearheaded key patient safety initiatives, including clinical alarm management, continuous electronic monitoring of patients on opioids, home healthcare technology, safe infusion therapy safety, and the safe use of complex health technology.

Said Michael Wong, JD (Founder and Executive Director, PPAHS) about Ms. Flack's appointment:

"Marilyn has been a driving force at AAMI of two key coalitions - the National Coalition to Promote Continuous Monitoring of Patients on Opioids to establish the business case and to educate and encourage hospitals to adopt continuous monitoring for all patients on parenteral opioids and the National Coalition for Alarm Management Safety to improve alarm management."

"Opioid safety and alarm safety are two key initiatives at the Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety, and so when I heard that Marilyn was retiring from AAMI, it was only natural to invite her to join us in helping us achieve both these objectives of safe opioid and alarm use."

"We are extremely delighted to have Marilyn join our board of advisors and bring to us her passion and energy for improving patient safety."

In accepting the appointment, Ms. Flack said:

"Of all the coalitions that I started and been involved with at AAMI, the National Coalition to Promote Continuous Monitoring of Patients on Opioids is nearest to my heart. The only way currently to keep patients receiving opioids safe is through continuous electronic monitoring."

"So, I share with PPAHS a commitment to having all patients receiving opioids in healthcare facilities continuously electronically monitored. My involvement with PPAHS will allow me to continue to pursue this objective and help ensure the safe use of opioids."

PPAHS recently released on the PPAHS YouTube Channel, the AAMI video featuring Ms. Flack, Dr. Frank Overdyk, and Laura Townsend on the need for all hospitals to continuously monitor their patients receiving opioids. This video can be viewed by clicking here.

About Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety

Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety is a non-profit 501(c)(3) whose mission is to promote safer clinical practices and standards for patients through collaboration among healthcare experts, professionals, scientific researchers, and others, to improve healthcare delivery. For more information, please go to www.ppahs.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/physician-patient-alliance-for-health--safety-appoints-marilyn-neder-flack-to-board-of-advisors-300612965.html

SOURCE Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety

