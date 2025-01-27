Physician-Researchers at Phoenix Children's Pioneer Use of Minimally Invasive Tool to Monitor Chronic Esophageal Disease in Children

New tool can be implemented in an outpatient setting, eliminating need for anesthesia during esophageal testing

PHOENIX, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician researchers at Phoenix Children's have pioneered the use of the esophageal string test (EST), a minimally invasive tool offering a sedation-free alternative to traditional methods for monitoring inflammation in eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) in children.

"The esophageal string test is a significant step forward in improving the patient experience for children with eosinophilic esophagitis," said Dr. Shauna Schroeder, co-medical director of Phoenix Children's Eosinophilic Gastrointestinal Disease Clinic. "This approach, when clinically indicated, spares children the discomfort and risks of repeated endoscopies under anesthesia, allowing us to monitor their condition in an outpatient clinic setting and make changes in their treatment."

EoE is a progressive condition that can cause difficulty swallowing, pain and damage to the esophagus. The standard diagnostic method, esophagogastroduodenoscopy (EGD) with biopsies, requires sedation and more time away from school and work. The EST, available at a limited number of pediatric health systems, eliminates the need for sedation by collecting esophageal secretions through a swallowable capsule containing a nylon string, providing critical biomarkers for assessing disease status.

To date, Phoenix Children's physician-researchers successfully tested the EST in more than 100 patients diagnosed with EoE, ranging in age from 6 to 22. This is the largest real-world clinical study to evaluate the EST in EoE. Most patients who underwent the EST tolerated it well and reported only mild side effects, such as sore throat. These findings were recently published in The Journal of Allergy and Immunology: In Practice, with Dr. Schroeder as lead author. Phoenix Children's researchers also shared advice on using the EST in clinical practice in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

"This technology represents an opportunity to reimagine how we monitor and manage chronic esophageal diseases," said Dr. Cindy Bauer, co-author of the study, division chief of allergy and immunology and co-director of the Multidisciplinary Eosinophilic Gastrointestinal Disease Clinic at Phoenix Children's. "The ability to provide real-time, non-invasive monitoring opens doors for better disease management and improved outcomes."

The adoption of the EST also aligns with Phoenix Children's commitment to minimizing disruptions to patients' daily lives.

"By offering an alternative tool that eliminates the need for sedation and reduces time away from school or work, patient families have a more accessible option for esophageal testing, and providers still collect necessary data for patient care," said Dr. Benjamin Wright, pediatric allergist and immunologist at Phoenix Children's and study co-author.

Learn more about Phoenix Children's Eosinophilic Gastrointestinal Disease (EGID) Clinic.

About Phoenix Children's

Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital — Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital — East Valley Campus, Phoenix Children's – Avondale Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital — Arrowhead Campus, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 12 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care and has been serving children and families for 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,405 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. Alongside our colleagues, collaborators and communities, we're elevating pediatric care, education and innovation, so we can all grow healthier together. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org.

SOURCE Phoenix Children's