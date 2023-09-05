Physician Scientist Named Division Chief of Hematology and Medical Oncology at NYU Langone Perlmutter Cancer Center-Sunset Park

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nina D'Abreo, MD, has been named as chief of the Division of Hematology and Medical Oncology at NYU Langone Health's Perlmutter Cancer Center–Sunset Park, effective September 1. Dr. D'Abreo previously served as the director of the Breast Medical Oncology Program at Perlmutter Cancer Center–Long Island, where she coordinated teams of physicians to assist patients from diagnosis to survivorship.

Nina D'Abreo, MD

Dr. D'Abreo has extensive clinical experience treating patients with breast cancer, having practiced in Mineola for 15 years. At Perlmutter Cancer Center–Sunset Park, she will lead a team of medical oncologists and other specialists that provide a full range of diagnostic services, treatments, and support programs for all types of cancer. She is also an assistant professor in the Department of Medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine.

"The staff at Sunset Park recognizes the need for access and is committed to the population of Brooklyn," says Dr. D'Abreo. "Our goal is to offer the world-class care of an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center, while maintaining a personalized and community experience."

"Brooklyn is a microcosm of New York, with a diverse population, which is important for representation on clinical trials and health equity research," adds Dr. D'Abreo. Having served as the network principal investigator for co-operative and industry sponsored trials including research focused on optimizing HER2 and triple-negative breast cancer treatment, she plans to expand access not only to breast cancer trials but also other tumor types to Brooklyn-based patients.

With 39 sites throughout Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, and Long Island, Perlmutter Cancer Center is the only full-service Comprehensive Cancer Center in Brooklyn with a local hospital (NYU Langone Hospital—Brooklyn) for acute care and surgery.

"Dr. D'Abreo has been a proven leader at the Perlmutter Cancer Center for some time now," says Benjamin G. Neel, MD, PhD, director of the Perlmutter Cancer Center. "Delivering the highest-quality services to patients closer to home is part of our mission, and her track record with the patient population of Long Island will help us continue to grow our presence in Brooklyn."

The center in Sunset Park, located at 5718 Second Avenue, offers medical appointments, chemotherapy, and radiation oncology at a single, convenient location, just two blocks south of NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn. Infusion treatments for neurological and rheumatologic conditions also are available at the site. For complex cases, the Sunset Park medical team is supported by the broader Perlmutter Cancer Center network of doctors, who can provide multidisciplinary consultation when needed.

About Dr. D'Abreo

An alumna of the University of Bombay in Mumbai, India, Dr. D'Abreo completed her residency and was chief medical resident at Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center in the Bronx. She then completed her fellowship and was chief hematology/oncology fellow at Drexel University College of Medicine Hahnemann University Hospital.

With her colleagues, Dr. D'Abreo participates in research which has been presented at national cancer conferences, such as the American Society of Clinical Oncology, and the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, and published in high profile journals like the Journal of Clinical Oncology, and Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology.

Media Inquiries

Ryan Dziuba

[email protected]

(646) 581-8548

SOURCE NYU Langone Perlmutter Cancer Center