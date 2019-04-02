Physician Survey ranks AI Based EHR #1 in Usability

ENCINO, Calif., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AI based, template-free Praxis® EMR received the #1 ranking in user satisfaction in FrontRunners at Gartner's Software Advice. The AI driven Praxis EMR placed number one after an extensive review of 240 Electronic Health Records systems, earning the best overall score in Usability and the highest User Recommended score. This is the second consecutive year where Praxis received top honors at Software Advice.

Software Advice's FrontRunners uses real reviews from real software users to highlight the best software applications to help small businesses make more informed decisions. Praxis EMR placed higher than all other EHRs evaluated with the survey's top score of 9.9.

The FrontRunners EHR usability report comes at a time when most physicians report dissatisfaction with their EHR. Doctors describe them as "clunky" and "difficult to use," and report losses in productivity and efficiency from using computers. "EHRs are supposed to make doctors' workdays easier," writes acclaimed surgeon and author Atul Gawande in the New Yorker, "yet somehow we've reached a point where people in the medical profession actively, viscerally, volubly hate their computers."

Doctor Gawande is not alone. An alarming 2016 study by the American Medical Association (AMA) found that physicians spend twice as much time with their EHR as they spend in "direct clinical face-time" with their patients. The study also uncovered widespread career dissatisfaction among physicians with nearly 50% reporting "physician burnout". In a recent 2019 Medscape National Physician Burnout, Depression & Suicide Report, 44% of respondents reported burnout and 15% said they were depressed and had suicidal thoughts. Today's physicians hate their EHRs.

However, user satisfaction reports from the AAFP show that physicians using Praxis EMR report high degrees of "enjoyment" and "happiness" when using their EHR. The difference in Praxis' higher usability lies in its artificial intelligence AI technology. Rather than relying on rigid templates that mimic the old paper chart, Praxis EMR uses an AI technology called Concept Processing that learns from each provider to document progressively faster and smarter. Praxis learns regardless of specialty, training, and gets faster with each case. This leads to high levels of usability and user satisfaction.

"Praxis keeps getting better the more I use it." says John Davis, M.D., owner of Grayson Valley Family Medicine, P.C., and Praxis EMR user. "Template EHRs force us to check boxes and fill in the blanks, and that's demeaning." added Dr. Davis. "With Praxis, I've found an EMR that helps me provide better care to my patients, meeting my own standard of care."

According to Doctor Keyvan Shirazi, MD, of Shirazi Medical Group in Encino, CA, "There is nothing that this EMR cannot do to make my practice easier. It has allowed me to provide better care to my patients, document better and keep up with the difficult regulations that are imposed on us. The use of Praxis is limited only by your imagination."

"This is further proof that the old paper chart in computer form is no longer applicable in modern medicine," said Doctor Richard Low, CEO of Praxis EMR. "In fact, templates used by other EHRs to try to speed up charting, do exactly the opposite. They contribute to physician burnout because they waste hours of valuable time and result in poor documentation. When physicians are spending twice as much time with their EHR as they do with patients, something is definitely wrong. Thanks to EHR interoperability, more and more physicians will be allowed to use Praxis," concludes Doctor Low.

