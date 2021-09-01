Physician Wellness Must Be a Top Three Priority in Post-COVID Healthcare Industry; These Wellness Champions Will Lead the Way

SEATTLE, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The extreme stress and burnout associated with multiple waves of COVID 19 mandate an effective Corporate Physician Wellness Strategy as a best practice in the post-pandemic Healthcare Industry.

In each Healthcare Delivery Organization, a trained Physician Wellness Champion, with dedicated responsibility to optimize provider wellbeing, must be given the resources to improve the workplace quality of life for their employee doctors.

Quadruple Aim Physician Leadership Retreat, September 23 - 26, 2021. Three levels of physician wellness leadership skills, 31 hours of CME, all Live on Zoom Dike Drummond MD, CEO TheHappyMD.com creator of the Quadruple Aim Physician Leadership Retreat LIVE on ZOOM, September 23 -26, 2021.

Continuing to build on this Wellness Leadership Capacity, TheHappyMD.com is pleased to announce the final Quadruple Aim Physician Leadership Retreat (QAPLR) of 2021 takes place September 23 – 26 Live on ZOOM.

In 2017, the first QAPLR was launched to provide the tools and support for participants to be an effective wellness champion in their home organization. When properly provisioned by their home leadership team, graduates are capable of building a complete corporate wellness strategy to match their organization's unique circumstances.

Download the Complete Retreat Overview

https://bit.ly/WellnessChampion2021

2021 Fall Dates September 23 - 26

Physician wellbeing has been driven into the top three corporate concerns by the severe stress and trauma of multiple waves of COVID-19 deadly impact. Physician burnout rates are currently above 40% on any given practice day. Burnout has well documented negative effects on patient satisfaction, care quality, safety, medical errors and physician recruitment, retention and turnover.

Massive consolidation in the healthcare industry now means the majority of US physicians are now employees. Leadership teams must now add physician wellbeing to their list of core responsibilities. Physician leaders are unprepared to function as wellness champions without significant additional training.

TheHappyMD.com, the original online source for physician burnout coaching, built the Quadruple Aim Physician Leadership Retreat to address this leadership vacuum. The 3-day retreat and its 8-week follow up system is a complete Physician Wellness Champion "Boot Camp". Graduates learn to prevent physician burnout system- wide based on experience working with 175 organizations and training over 40,000 doctors to recognize and prevent burnout since the organization was founded in 2010.

The QAPLR three-day wellness leadership intensive is hosted by CEO Dike Drummond MD Live on ZOOM to eliminate the hassles, expense and COVID risk of travel and hotels.

Over 3 ½ days, this intimate group of only 20 physician leaders will learn and practice:

- How to recognize, prevent and treat burnout on three levels: personal, team, system-wide

- Proven tools to get home sooner, lower stress and build life balance

- Communication skills to transform physician resistance and build team trust and engagement

- Tools to run much better meetings, delegate effectively, give quality feedback to direct reports

- Techniques to navigate bureaucracy and manage your boss

- The four-part Quadruple Aim Blueprint Strategy for proactive, organization-wide burnout prevention

The retreat also offers:

- 31 hours of Continuing Medical Education

- A comprehensive 8-week follow up support system to ensure immediate leadership effectiveness on the participant's return home. Graduates receive weekly coaching calls, a weekly newsletter and exclusive access to a private online support forum for a full three months after the retreat.

About Dike Drummond MD and TheHappyMD.com

TheHappyMD.com [www.thehappymd.com] is the original online source of coaching, training and consulting to prevent physician burnout since 2010. CEO, Dike Drummond MD [www.thehappymd.com/about-the-happy-md] is a Family Physician and executive coach with over 3000 hours of one-on-one physician coaching experience. He is the author of the book "Stop Physician Burnout" with over 40,000 copies in print. Dr. Drummond has trained over 40,000 physicians on behalf of 175 major healthcare organizations to recognize and prevent burnout.



