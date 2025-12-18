Recent Morocco Lecture Addresses Viral Pop-Culture Phrase Referencing PRP Vaginal Injections

FAIRHOPE, Ala., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Charles Runels, MD, founder of the Cellular Medicine Association (CMA), recently delivered an international medical lecture in Morocco addressing the science behind a viral pop-culture phrase — "Revenge Vagina" — and its connection to a real, peer-reviewed medical procedure known as the O-Shot®.

Charles Runels, MD

Dr. Runels' lecture examined the biological and clinical evidence behind platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections into the female genitalia, a topic that has drawn heightened public attention following dialogue in the Hulu series All's Fair. In the show, a character describes undergoing PRP injections as part of a post-divorce self-reinvention, prompting the now-viral phrase. Coverage of the scene by The Hollywood Reporter documents the rapid cultural adoption of the term.

According to Dr. Runels, the fictional reference reflects a medical procedure that has existed for more than a decade and continues to be actively researched, taught, and refined.

"When a pop-culture phrase suddenly captures public attention, it creates an opportunity — and a responsibility — for physicians to explain what the real medicine is and what is fiction," said Dr. Runels. "That was the focus of my lecture in Morocco: the actual science behind what people are now calling Revenge Vagina."

Dr. Runels first published data on the use of autologous platelet-rich plasma injections into the vagina and clitoris for the treatment of female sexual dysfunction in 2014, marking the first peer-reviewed publication describing this approach. Since that time, scientific interest has expanded substantially. A 2025 scoping review published in the Journal of Clinical Medicine identified thousands of scientific papers evaluating PRP in gynecologic and female genital applications, including sexual function, vaginal atrophy, and urinary incontinence.

The procedure discussed in Dr. Runels' lecture is formally known as the O-Shot®, a trademarked medical protocol (USPTO Serial No. 90975954). Use of the name is restricted to physicians and physician extenders who have completed specific training and agreed to follow the documented protocol through licensure with the Cellular Medicine Association.

"PRP is not a drug and not a cosmetic filler," Dr. Runels said. "How it is prepared, where it is injected, and why it is used matter. The O-Shot® is a defined medical protocol with more than a decade of published research and real-world clinical experience behind it."

During the Morocco conference, Dr. Runels also presented outcomes from a large clinical cohort demonstrating sustained benefit from the O-Shot® at one year, as well as ongoing research exploring synergistic approaches that combine PRP with other therapies affecting genital blood flow and neural signaling.

To address growing public interest, the Cellular Medicine Association has published a detailed explainer summarizing the medical science discussed in the lecture and clarifying how the viral phrase relates to established clinical practice.

Dr. Runels is available for media interviews to discuss the medical science behind PRP genital injections, the distinction between licensed protocols and unregulated imitations, and how fictional portrayals intersect with evidence-based medicine.

