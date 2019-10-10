PhysicianOne Urgent Care Completes Acquisition of MD Urgent Care in Mamaroneck

MAMARONECK, N.Y., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PhysicianOne Urgent Care today announced the purchase of MD Urgent Care in Mamaroneck, NY. As a result of the acquisition, PhysicianOne Urgent Care is now comprised of 19 centers across Connecticut, Massachusetts and New York.

"We are excited about the opportunity to bring our innovative model of expert, walk-in care to patients in Mamaroneck and the surrounding communities," says Dr. Jeannie Kenkare, Chief Medical Officer and co-founder of PhysicianOne Urgent Care. "For non-life threatening illnesses and injuries, we're the first choice alternative to the ER, saving consumers time and money. We provide easy access to the right care, at the right time, for the right cost for our patients."

"We are thrilled that the exceptional medical care we have provided to the Mamaroneck community over the past eight years will continue with PhysicianOne Urgent Care," said Dr. Jason Lupow, MD, Co-founder of MD Urgent Care. "Our patients are in great hands. Our community will benefit from convenient access to the high-quality care that PhysicianOne Urgent Care is known for throughout the Northeast."

"We have enjoyed working with the MD Urgent Care team during the transition, and are happy to continue to provide convenient access to exceptional care for their patients," said Dr. Kenkare. "Being a true health-care partner in the communities we serve is very important to us."

PhysicianOne Urgent Care brings the added benefit of convenient access for patients to the former MD Urgent Care center, including the option to check-in online and the ability to view the current wait time online. "As an affiliate of Yale New Haven Health, we are able to offer access to primary care and specialty care providers in the Yale New Haven Health System for our patients, if needed," said Dr. Kenkare. The Mamaroneck location accepts most major insurances, and will also offer Occupational Health and Workers Compensation services.

To celebrate the opening of the new location, throughout the month of October, PhysicianOne Urgent Care in Mamaroneck is offering no-cost* flu shots, no appointment needed.



*Please visit www.p1uc.com for details.

About PhysicianOne Urgent Care

PhysicianOne Urgent Care provides quality, easily-accessible, walk-in medical care for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries. All 19 locations throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, and New York are open 365 days per year; 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., weekdays, and 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., weekends and holidays. Experienced providers are on-site at all times. X-ray and lab services are available on site. Insurance is accepted; self-pay options are also available. Parking is available at all locations.

Founded in 2008, PhysicianOne Urgent Care was the first in the region to be accredited and certified by the Urgent Care Association. In Connecticut and New York, PhysicianOne Urgent Care is proud to be an Affiliate of Yale New Haven Health.

For more information, including a list of services, locations, insurances accepted, career opportunities, to view wait times, and more, please visit www.P1UC.com.

