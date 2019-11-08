Physicians and Patients Report Overwhelming Satisfaction with Concierge Medicine, According to Specialdocs Research

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era of shifting consumer expectations, a healthcare system often described as dysfunctional and high levels of physician burnout, it's particularly noteworthy to report the uniformly excellent satisfaction ratings concierge medicine receives from doctors and patients alike. According to Specialdocs Consultants' "State of the Concierge Physician" 2019 survey and its annual polls representing more than 20,000 concierge patients, appreciation of the model's value continues to rise, creating a clear vision for healthcare's future.

"For an independent physician, the change to concierge medicine makes a profound difference in their lives, eliminating the need for endless documentation, concerns over lower reimbursement rates, and the steady drumbeat of worry over rushed, superficial patient visits," says Terry Bauer, CEO, Specialdocs Consultants.

"The results provide evidence of concierge medicine's most distinctive difference as the only healthcare model designed to recognize and reward the powerful physician-patient connection," says Terry Bauer, CEO of Specialdocs, a pioneering concierge practice transition and management company.

As a just-published study by the National Academy of Medicine1 shows, numerous systemic challenges confront dedicated physicians who have become increasingly dispirited in their quest to provide high-quality care.

As a just-published study by the National Academy of Medicine1 shows, numerous systemic challenges confront dedicated physicians who have become increasingly dispirited in their quest to provide high-quality care.

"We all recognize an emphasis on the human aspects of care is needed to restore a broken system," says Bauer, "but I believe the only viable solution can be found in our concierge medicine model. The need for endless documentation, concern over lower reimbursement rates and almost inevitable feelings of burnout are eliminated. In its place is a life-changing opportunity to create a vibrant practice, with time to pursue deeply felt professional and personal passions."

The rewards for patients are equally compelling, reflected in satisfaction with their concierge physician measuring over 98%2 and overall 4.8/5 ratings in online reviews.3

The State of the Concierge Physician survey

Earlier this year, Specialdocs asked their physician-clients to participate in an online survey focused on satisfaction with the state of medicine today and their individual careers, their spirits before and after making the change, and what they valued most about the Specialdocs concierge model. Answers were recorded anonymously and used in aggregate to ensure privacy. The results:

More than 80% of Specialdocs physicians describe their professional morale as very positive. Virtually all would choose medicine as a career again. "I can't tell you what it's like to get up in the morning and love being a doctor again," commented a survey participant.

The two most rewarding aspects of transitioning to concierge medicine: additional time to develop relationships with patients and an improved work-life balance. Patient reviews highlight the meaningful connection felt with Specialdocs physicians, frequently expressed as "He is more than a doctor, but a true friend of the family."

. Patient reviews highlight the meaningful connection felt with Specialdocs physicians, frequently expressed as "He is more than a doctor, but a true friend of the family." Most valued about the Specialdocs model: the ability to remain independent, and to create a medical practice based on personal vision.

"Behind the numbers is the human face of concierge medicine – a joyful return to a physician-patient relationship built over time with trust, respect and extraordinary care," says Bauer.

Since 2002, Specialdocs Consultants has helped physicians nationwide transform their practices with the industry's most customized and sustainable concierge model.

http://www.nam.edu/ClinicianWellBeingStudy
Specialdocs patient surveys 2008-2018
Google, Healthgrades & Zocdoc ratings, 2017-2019

