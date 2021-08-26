Physicians are using VREasyWait for workflow automation

"We started using VREasyWait for free and started to realize the benefits almost immediately," says Dr. Kin Lui in NYC. Tweet this

"We started using VREasyWait for free and started to realize the benefits almost immediately," says Dr. Kin Lui, a leading Urologist in New York. "Our practice workflows have improved incrementally in some cases and exponentially in others. VREasyWait's technology gave us the agility and precision to make our workflows the way we wanted them to be. We are always focused on providing the best patient experience and VREasyWait has helped us improve that experience significantly."

While patient surveys typically show that providers perform well on almost all key categories, they often score poorly in the waiting time, phone call response speed, test results follow up etc. Physicians are now using VREasyWait functionality in a semi-automated manner to improve the patient experience in these key areas. Sophisticated AI algorithms process data in a HIPAA-compliant manner to provide insights to providers and their staff, while Medical Assistants remain available 24x7 as part of a contact center workflow.

"Medicare/CMS measures provider productivity in relative value units (RVUs) and RVUs are typically higher for physicians who see more patients per hour, but workflow issues get in the way of the patient and provider experience," said Jessica Waycaster, CEO of VREasyWait, a former practice administrator. "Our entire team is focused on improving the provider and patient interactions so that the entire set of administrative workflows powering healthcare in America can be improved and made more efficient."

