Physician's Choice Announces Vegan-Friendly Joint Formula With Targeted Joint Support

DENVER, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician's Choice, one of the most trusted, research supported supplement brands, has officially announced the release of its new Joint Formula. The innovative joint support supplement combines patented forms of glucosamine, chondroitin, and MSM to relieve joint pain, decrease inflammation, and improve mobility for those needing extra joint support for a healthier, active lifestyle.

One in four adults - about 15 million people - suffer from joint pain in the United States each year.1 With this number projected to grow in the future, Joint Formula provides a healthy alternative with plant-sourced glucosamine and natural chondroitin to help rebuild and repair worn cartilage tissue.

"We have developed not only a vegan glucosamine and chondroitin product, but a joint supplement that is clinically superior to animal based joint health products," says Logan Chierotti, CEO of Physician's Choice. "We have teamed up with clinical experts to include ingredients like Mythocondro® which is backed by research and has a 43 percent higher absorption rate compared to animal chondroitin."2

Many people suffering from joint discomfort often turn to supplements containing glucosamine and chondroitin produced from shellfish and cow cartilage. These animal derived forms of glucosamine and chondroitin are largely metabolized and, thus, ineffective in the body. Unlike other products, Joint Formula contains:

Mythocondro®, the first non-animal derived chondroitin produced through a patented fermentation process

GreenGrown®, a plant-based form of glucosamine that contains zero shellfish.3

According to researchers at Physician's Choice, these forms of glucosamine and chondroitin are vegetarian/vegan friendly, highly potent, and safe.

Organic turmeric and boswellia provide additional joint support by reducing inflammation. Studies have consistently shown that these Ayurvedic herbs exhibit natural anti-inflammatory effects in those with joint pain. Boswellia, for instance, contains mono-, di-, and triterpenes that are responsible for inhibition of pro-inflammatory enzymes. One type of boswellic acid, acetyl-11-keto-β-boswellic acid, is a potent inhibitor of 5-lipoxygenase, an enzyme that contributes to inflammation.4

Physician's Choice Joint Formula is currently rolling out on Amazon this month for easy access. It can also be ordered online at their website .

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Physician's Choice

Physicians Choice delivers high-quality, physician formulated supplements with clinically tested ingredients to help people across the globe engage in healthier lifestyles with optimal nutritional support and increased athletic performance. Find more resources at PhysiciansChoice.com. Follow their Instagram:@physicianschoice, Twitter: @PhysiciansCh, and Facebook: physicianschoice for further updates and product information.

