Physician's Choice Brand Supplements Now Available at Walmart

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician's Choice entered the next phase of their evolution this week, enabling consumers to access their professional-grade supplements via Walmart.com. Over the past year, the company has had to find new ways to keep up with the demands for their products, find new channels to offer their supplements and work quickly to grow the team at their company headquarters.

"Fast growth is a great problem to have," said CEO and Co-Founder Logan Chierotti. "But we have had to work quickly to keep up with the demand—not just the demand of our products, but the demands on our internal team. We've done a great job of recruiting and hiring some fantastic people in the past six months, and we're in a much better position now to keep up with the growth. The partnership with Walmart is one of many new developments that signify our new level of preparedness, and we're ready to handle a new level of growth and success this year."

Physician's Choice began as a direct-to-consumer supplement company before expanding into the world of Amazon (where the company had a record-setting month in January). Partnering with Walmart is a logical next step in the evolution of the brand as they aim to support their mission of ensuring that everyone has access to safe, affordable, high-quality supplements that actually work.

"There are a lot of issues in the supplement space," Chierotti explained. "Unfortunately, some supplement companies charge too much, provide a product that doesn't work, misrepresent what's actually in the bottle, or use questionable sources for their ingredients. It's very important to us to be transparent and honest about all of our products while also providing consumers something they can afford. Working with Walmart will help us continue to grow as a brand. Walmart, as a retailer, fits into the vision we had when we started Physician's Choice: Produce supplements that work and make them affordable and accessible to everyone."

In 2018, with just four products and a total revenue of about $3 million, it would have seemed unlikely for the company to be in a position to project $44 million in revenue in 2020. But with such expeditious growth in 2019, that projection is easily within reach (the revenue in 2019 was roughly $33 million, and new products are slated to launch nearly every month).

This kind of growth isn't without its growing pains, of course, and the team at Physician's Choice has grown almost as quickly as the revenue to keep up with all of the changes. But as the company's culture and processes take shape, and the brand's identity continues to be refined across all channels, the addition of Walmart as a channel partner is likely just one of many changes to come for the organization.

"Adding Walmart is a great opportunity for our team. Walmart provides Physician's Choice an opportunity to reach more of our community. We look forward to working with Walmart and their team to deliver the highest quality supplements around. We are thrilled for this opportunity and we look forward to where this relationship takes our brand!" said Channel Manager Scott Farina.

About Physician's Choice: Based in Colorado, the mission of Physician's Choice is to ensure everyone has access to safe, high-quality supplements that actually work. Since the company's first sale in 2017, it has grown rapidly as a result of its commitment to pure, sustainably sourced and clinically supported ingredients.

