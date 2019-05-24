Physician's Choice Expands Its Probiotic Arsenal With Slim-X Designed To Fuel Digestive Health For Better Energy

DENVER, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- From the founders of science-based supplements and nutritional support, Physician's Choice has announced the release of Slim-X, an advanced new probiotic designed to support weight loss goals and improve energy levels. Slim-X is a non-GMO, naturally sourced supplement that contains a strategic blend of probiotics, prebiotics, and capsaicinoids to help boost health and performance without unnecessary additives.

Physician's Choice Slim X Probiotic

At the core of Slim-X is the patented GreenSelect Phytosome®, a refined green tea extract that contains a high percentage of polyphenols, including epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG). This form of green tea has been shown to improve metabolism and boost energy expenditures without leaving you anxious or jittery.

The company states that growing evidence shows a strong link between green tea extract and weight loss. One study in obese individuals found that those consuming green tea over three months lost almost 10 more pounds compared to those who were given a placebo.1 Another study in obese women showed that GreenSelect Phytosome® can play a role in maintaining weight even after significant weight loss has been achieved.2

Physician's Choice Slim-X Details:

Contains 300 mg of GreenSelect Phytosome® green tea complex

Essential probiotics and prebiotics for digestive support

Energy boosting formula without the caffeine crash

"We were tired of seeing diet pills and weight loss products which make huge claims with nothing to back them up," says Logan Chierotti, CEO of Physician's Choice. "We formulated Slim X with Greenselect Phytosome®, a standardized green tea extract that is clinically proven to aid in weight management and, as part of our transparent initiative, we use the same dose applied in clinical trials."

Many people turn to probiotics with excessive amounts of probiotic strains that are unproven for effectiveness and can even cause greater adverse side effects. Slim-X contains a strategic combination of probiotics like L. gasseri, L. rhamnosus, B. infantis, and B. lactis to help support digestive health. These gut-friendly probiotic strains help decrease fatty acid production, reduce fat deposits, and stimulate metabolism for managing weight loss.3,4

Slim-X can be purchased on Amazon or the company's website .

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Physician's Choice

Physicians Choice delivers high-quality, physician formulated supplements with clinically tested ingredients to help people across the globe engage in healthier lifestyles with optimal nutritional support and increased athletic performance. Find more resources at PhysiciansChoice.com. Follow their instagram:@physicianschoice, twitter: @PhysiciansCh, and facebook: physicians.choice.1 for further updates and product information.

Contact:

Jen Chierotti

877-395-2707

215268@email4pr.com

1 Source: Belcaro, G., Ledda, A., Hu, S., Cesarone, M. R., Feragalli, B., & Dugall, M. (2013). Greenselect phytosome for borderline metabolic syndrome. Evidence-based complementary and alternative medicine : eCAM, 2013, 869061. doi:10.1155/2013/869061

2 Source: Gilardini L, Pasqualinotto L, Di Pierro F, Risso P, Invitti C. Effects of Greenselect Phytosome® on weight maintenance after weight loss in obese women: a randomized placebo-controlled study. BMC Complement Altern Med. 2016;16:233. Published 2016 Jul 22. doi:10.1186/s12906-016-1214-x

3 Source: Markowiak P, Śliżewska K. Effects of Probiotics, Prebiotics, and Synbiotics on Human Health. Nutrients. 2017;9(9):1021. Published 2017 Sep 15. doi:10.3390/nu9091021

4 Source: Bessesen D. An obesity-associated gut microbiome with increased capacity for energy harvest. Yearbook of Endocrinology. 2007;2007:163-165. doi:10.1016/s0084-3741(08)70093-3.

