Physician's Choice Founder Logan Chierotti Named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Mountain West Award Winner

The founder behind America's #1 probiotic brand is recognized for building one of the most disruptive forces in consumer health

DENVER, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician's Choice, the #1 probiotic brand in America with $300M+ in projected annual revenue and a presence in over 80,000 retail locations, today announced that founder and CEO Logan Chierotti has been named a winner of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Mountain West Award — a recognition that reflects not just a single milestone, but a decade-long body of work redefining what a modern wellness brand can be.

Logan Chierotti

Chierotti founded Physician's Choice on a deeply personal conviction: that natural, science-backed health solutions work. At 18, an accident in Mexico left him with approximately 91% hearing loss. Doctors recommended brain surgery. A naturopathic doctor recommended high-dose arnica and restored his hearing to 85% in three days. That experience became the philosophical foundation for everything Physician's Choice has built since: formulations rooted in science, priced for accessibility, and trusted by millions.

Today, that trust is reflected in the numbers. Physician's Choice holds the #1 probiotic ranking in the U.S. and is available across Amazon, Walmart, Target, and more than 80,000 retail locations nationwide with an August 2026 expansion into 625 Costco locations further cementing its retail dominance.

"Winning EY Entrepreneur of the Year is a huge honor — but honestly, it's just fuel," said Logan Chierotti, founder and CEO of Physician's Choice. "We're the number one probiotic in America, we're expanding into Costco, we're dominating on TikTok Shop, and we're building the next generation of gut health products. We're not playing defense. We're just getting started."

The brand's momentum extends well beyond traditional retail. During their recent Super Brand Day on TikTok — Physician's Choice ranked #3 among all sellers on the platform, with four SKUs charting simultaneously. The performance underscored the brand's rare ability to command both shelf space and cultural relevance, meeting consumers wherever they are and converting discovery into loyalty at scale.

Before Physician's Choice, Chierotti built and exited businesses across tech and consumer products — from real estate lead generation to reputation management, each one sharpening his instincts for building, scaling, and selling. Through his family office, he now stewards a portfolio of CPG brands with $1B+ in enterprise value and mentors a select group of founders running $10M+ businesses.

As a regional EY award winner, Chierotti advances to consideration for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards, to be presented in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®.

For more information about the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Mountain West Award, visit ey.com/en_us/entrepreneur-of-the-year-us/regional-programs.

About Physician's Choice

Physician's Choice is a science-backed supplement brand on a mission to make effective, accessible gut health products developed with doctors. Choose well. Learn more at PhysiciansChoice.com.

Media Contact:

Lizzy Molina

Sixth P Media

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SOURCE Physician's Choice