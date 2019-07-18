Physician's Choice Introduces New Biotin Formula for Healthier Hair, Skin, and Nails

DENVER, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician's Choice, leading brand of science-backed supplements, has revealed an advanced biotin formula containing organic refined coconut oil as goMCT®. This unique biotin supplement delivers essential nutrients to strengthen hair, decrease nail brittleness, and improve skin health while providing extra support and energy from medium chain triglycerides found in coconut oil.

Physician's Choice Biotin

"Coconut oil with biotin has so many great skin and hair benefits," says Logan Chierotti, who established Physician's Choice in Westminster, CO. "But what we found is no one is really using coconut oil in their biotin supplements. We saw a need in the marketplace and developed the only biotin currently on the market with organic goMCT®, a refined coconut oil that provides added potency and benefits well beyond regular coconut oil."

To date, biotin has been a popular supplement for healthier hair, skin, and nails. Evidence has shown that biotin can improve scalp health and hair growth with regular use. One study found significant improvement in hair growth after one month in subjects experiencing hair loss.1 In another study, participants experienced improved nail plate thickness after taking daily biotin supplements.2,3

Physician's Choice Biotin supplement contains:

10,000 mcg of biotin

150 mg of medium chain triglycerides (as goMCT®)

Coconut oil is made up of triglycerides which are naturally able to penetrate the hair shaft. Compared to other products, coconut oil has been shown to protect hair structure by preventing protein loss in both damaged and undamaged hair. By preventing hair damage, the hair can maintain a healthier appearance.4

Medium-chain triglycerides from coconut oil are especially beneficial for those who want healthier skin and hair while also leading active lifestyles. Researchers at Physician's Choice point to studies showing that MCT can also increase metabolism and improve endurance for weight management and athletic performance.5

"There is no question that an ever expanding market of biotin supplements is driving demand for higher quality products with proven benefits," Physician's Choice spokesman said. Manufactured according to GMP standards, the ingredients in Physician's Choice Biotin are non-GMO, professional grade, and third-party tested. By implementing natural, potent ingredients, the company is leading the movement for better health.

Physician's Choice Biotin is available for purchase on Amazon and PhysiciansChoice.com.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Physician's Choice

Physician's Choice delivers high-quality, physician formulated supplements with clinically tested ingredients to help people across the globe engage in healthier lifestyles with optimal nutritional support and increased athletic performance. Find more resources at PhysiciansChoice.com. Follow their instagram:@physicianschoice, twitter: @PhysiciansCh, and facebook: physicians.choice for further updates and product information.

Media Contact:

Jen Chierotti

218344@email4pr.com

877-395-2707

1 Source: Mukhopadhyay D, Das M, Dhar S, Mukhopadhyay M. Multiple carboxylase deficiency (late onset) due to deficiency of biotinidase. Indian Journal of Dermatology. 2014;59(5):502. doi:10.4103/0019-5154.139910.

2 Source: Hochman LG, Scher RK, Meyerson MS. Brittle nails: response to daily biotin supplementation. Cutis. 1993;51(4):303-305. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/8477615.

3 Source: Colombo VE, Gerber F, Bronhofer M, Floersheim GL. Treatment of brittle fingernails and onychoschizia with biotin: Scanning electron microscopy. Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology. 1990;23(6):1127-1132. doi:10.1016/0190-9622(90)70345-i.

4 Source: Rele AS, Mohile RB. Effect of mineral oil, sunflower oil, and coconut oil on prevention of hair damage. Journal of Cosmetic Science. 2003;54(2):175-192. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/12715094.

5 Source: Wang Y, Liu Z, Han Y, Xu J, Huang W, Li Z. Medium Chain Triglycerides enhances exercise endurance through the increased mitochondrial biogenesis and metabolism. PLoS One. 2018;13(2):e0191182. Published 2018 Feb 8. doi:10.1371/journal.pone.0191182

SOURCE Physician's Choice