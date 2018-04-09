Physician's Choice Releases High Potency Ashwagandha on the Market

DENVER, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumers can now purchase dietary supplement capsules containing the highest potency of Ashwagandha available on the market from the manufacturer Physician's Choice. Physician's Choice Ashwagandha is maximum strength, containing 90 veggie capsules with 1950 milligrams of all-natural organic Ashwagandha in each capsule (the highest potency one can find). This supplement presents an all-natural way to combat stress.

What Do Experts Say About Ashwagandha?

According to Physician's Choice, Ashwagandha, also known as Withania somnifera, is a "powerful natural substance used in traditional Ayurvedic healing." Since ancient times, people have used Ashwagandha for its stress-relieving properties. The herb belongs to the same nightshade botanical family as the tomato. Naturally, Ashwagandha comes in the form of a shrub with oval-shaped leaves and yellow flowers. The shrub bears small red fruit and is native to India, Africa, and the Middle East. For use as a supplement, one can find Ashwagandha as a liquid extract, powder, and capsule.

Based on information from the manufacturer's website, research exists to support Ashwagandha as a potent stress-reliever. Adaptogens are plant-based medicines that may help stabilize the stress reaction that can lead to a fight-or-flight response.

About the New Ashwagandha Supplement from Physician's Choice

Physician's Choice Ashwagandha with Black Pepper offers 1950 mg of pure Ashwagandha extract per serving. This is currently the highest potency available. The supplement includes black pepper in its formulation for increased absorption and bioavailability, and comes in cellulose (vegetable) capsules. Physician's Choice created the supplement for stress relief and relaxation without any harsh or synthetic chemicals, fillers, binders, preservatives, or artificial ingredients. Physician's Choice markets the supplement to help with following uses:

Relieving anxiety

Decreasing stress

Physician's Choice always uses clinical research and studies to create all-natural, effective, and physician-approved products. Its slogan is, "Where Nature Meets Science." The company combines Ayurvedic medical research and top-notch physicians to create products that work, with high-quality ingredients, both imported and domestic. The Physician's Choice manufacturing center is a strict GMP- and FDA-certified facility that is USA-based.

Where Can One Purchase Physician's Choice Ashwagandha Supplements?

Purchase Physician's Choice Ashwagandha with Black Pepper from the manufacturer's website, PhysiciansChoice.com or on Amazon.com.

ABOUT PHYSICIAN'S CHOICE

The mission at Physician's Choice is to create high-quality supplements that actually work, backed by clinical research and real physician input. Physician's choice collaborates with professional healthcare partners to design and produce safe and efficient supplements, with the goal of helping consumers enhance their health. Consumers know the company best for its high-quality ingredients, safety assurance, manufacturing quality control, and satisfaction guarantees.

