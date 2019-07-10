Physician's Choice Releases New Curcumin Formula Containing Highly Absorbed Meriva-SF

DENVER, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician's Choice is excited to announce the addition of Meriva-SF, containing a combination of curcumin and sunflower lecithin, to its line of health supplements. Meriva-SF has been in the works for quite some time and lands in the wake of new advancements in curcumin research and benefits. The well-absorbed‚ sustained-release formula boasts the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects of curcumin without the rapid metabolism and elimination seen with regular curcumin.

Physician's Choice Meriva

"Meriva is an amazing product. It's something that I personally take every day and a product that we didn't see a huge offering for," Logan Chierotti, CEO of Physician's Choice, explains. "As one of the best curcumin products on the market, we are using our strong eCommerce presence to really bring awareness to this product and its countless proven benefits."

Physician's Choice Meriva-SF Details:

Provides antioxidant support and relief from joint pain and inflammation

Fused with sunflower phospholipids ensuring potent absorption

Offers long-lasting effects with a sustained-release formulation

Supports healthy skin, eye, and liver functions

Studies have found significant improvements in pain and mobility with Meriva in those experiencing joint pain and stiffness on a daily basis. For example, in one study, those taking Meriva experienced a 58% (P<0.05) decrease in pain scores as well as lower inflammatory biomarkers after three months of treatment compared to those in the control group.1 Meriva even showed prolonged antioxidant and anti-inflammatory activity in cancer patients who experienced alleviated side effects with the supplement.2

While curcumin can provide support for joint health, taking curcumin by itself can lead to underwhelming results due to poor absorption. As curcumin is processed in the body, the digestive system degrades its chemical makeup and eliminates the active components before it reaches the body's cells.3 Because more curcumin is needed to overcome degradation, there may be an increased risk of adverse side effects when taking large amounts of curcumin alone.

Physician's Choice sought to implement a product that tweaks the chemical structure of regular turmeric to enhance its effects. Meriva-SF utilizes a specialized phospholipid vehicle to drive turmeric into the body's cells. The phospholipid layer of Meriva-SF allows it to mimic the very structure of normal cells. This way the body can absorb curcumin more readily for improved joint support and decreased inflammation.

Physician's Choice Meriva-SF is now available on Amazon and the Physician's Choice online store.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Physician's Choice

Physicians Choice delivers high-quality, physician formulated supplements with clinically tested ingredients to help people across the globe engage in healthier lifestyles with optimal nutritional support and increased athletic performance. Find more resources at PhysiciansChoice.com. Follow their instagram: @physicianschoice, twitter: @PhysiciansCh, and facebook: physicianschoice for further updates and product information.

