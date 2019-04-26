Physician's Choice® Welcomes New Organic Turmeric Supplement To Combat Joint Inflammation

DENVER, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician's Choice® brings to the table a new take on turmeric supplements with naturally sourced curcuminoids, boswellia, and ginger to relieve joint pain and inflammation. The doctor approved supplement uses a patented Bioperine® formulation for boosted absorption and sustained delivery of natural ingredients. With 95% standardized curcuminoids, the experts at Physician's Choice® say this is the ideal turmeric supplement for rapid joint support.

Physician's Choice Turmeric

"We have received a great response from customers on our new turmeric product," CEO Logan Chierotti expressed. "We attribute the overwhelming positive response to our dedication to using clinically proven ingredients."

The company states that their turmeric supplement has several benefits which include:

Reduced joint stiffness and pain

Slowed joint aging

Improved flexibility and mobility

Decreased joint inflammation

Most turmeric supplements contain little, if any, active curcumin. Physician's Choice® developed their supplement with a highly active form of curcumin containing 95% standardized curcuminoids. This patented curcumin complex has been validated through a number of trials. In three clinical studies alone, turmeric was found to significantly reduce pain scores (P<0.00001) in those with long-term joint pain.1

Physician's Choice® Turmeric also implements boswellia, an active Ayurvedic herb known to support healthy inflammatory responses in the joints. Clinical evidence has found that boswellia can even provide joint pain relief in the knee — within seven days in some cases.2 Ginger, a naturally powerful spice, has been shown to provide additional joint support by inhibiting production of inflammatory mediators called prostaglandins.3

As with most, if not all, nutrients, absorption plays a vital role in overall effectiveness. Without complete absorption, dietary ingredients cannot produce their full benefits. Physician's Choice® Turmeric includes Bioperine®, a proprietary formula of black pepper extract that has been scientifically shown to enhance absorption of turmeric. Results from a cornerstone trial found that Bioperine® increases turmeric absorption by up to 2000%.4

Physician's Choice® provides an optimal supplement to any diet and exercise regimen with its unique combination of natural ingredients. With joint comfort becoming a focal point in athletic performance, the team at Physician's Choice® have fulfilled this need with their complete turmeric supplement available on Amazon and their web store .

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Physician's Choice®

Physicians Choice® delivers high-quality, physician formulated supplements with clinically tested ingredients to help people across the globe engage in healthier lifestyles with optimal nutritional support and increased athletic performance. Find more resources at PhysiciansChoice.com. Follow their instagram:@physicianschoice, twitter: @PhysiciansCh, and facebook: physicians.choice.1 for further updates and product information.

