Physician's Computer Company Announces Integrated AI Scribe to Enhance Pediatric Practice Efficiency in 2026

BURLINGTON, Vt., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PCC (Physician's Computer Company), the leader in pediatric software solutions, is proud to announce an AI scribing solution coming in 2026. Developed by PCC with direct input from pediatricians, this innovation will help practices return to what matters most: face time with patients and high quality, convenient documentation.

PCC has the tools and unique expertise to create a tailored AI Scribe solution that focuses on workflow efficiency, security, and trust, while providing a path for future AI advancements.

PCC's AI Scribe will be directly embedded within PCC EHR, removing the need for third-party tools. It will reduce administrative overhead and turn conversations with patients and families into visit notes, allowing physicians to spend more time with their patients.

"Our AI scribe tool is being developed hand-in-hand with pediatric practices," said Chris Forleo, Marketing Director at PCC. "It's designed to free clinicians from administrative burdens so that they can dedicate their time and focus on delivering extraordinary care to children."

PCC's initial AI Scribe will focus on core utilities:

Converts Conversation to Visit Notes: The AI Scribe will listen to conversations during the patient's visit and structure the information into visit notes that follow your formatting preferences.

In-EHR Experience: PCC's AI Scribe will be seamlessly integrated into PCC EHR, generating visit notes that reflect your patient's context and the reasons for their visit.

Privacy and Data Security: Patient data will remain secure. PCC will not share identifying patient data with third-party service providers or use patient data to train its AI Scribe.

PCC's AI Scribe arrives in 2026, with details to come. Pricing information will become available in the first quarter of 2026.

About Physician's Computer Company

PCC (Physician's Computer Company) is a privately held software solutions firm with over 40 years of industry experience working exclusively to meet the needs of independent pediatricians. As a Benefit Corporation, our culture centers around doing what's right for our clients, prioritizing humanity over profit, and valuing independence and self-determination. Since 1983, we have built tools, provided consulting, and offered support to pediatric practices that seek to improve the health of their patients and improve their bottom lines. Our commitment to helping pediatricians stay independent is the driving force behind everything we do.

