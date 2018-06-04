Physician's Computer Company (PCC) Releases Portal Payment Functionality Designed to Improve Patient Experience

WINOOSKI, Vt., June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician's Computer Company (PCC), the leading pediatric-focused vendor for independent pediatricians nationwide, has announced new patient portal payment functionality. Coinciding with the company's PCC 8.4 software release, this functionality was created to improve both the patient and provider experience.

The ability to make payments in a patient portal greatly improves patient engagement. Rather than posting a payment via a practice's website, portal payments drive the patient directly to the place where there is additional content the practice wants them to see. A patient portal affords the ability to:

Access personal health records

Exchange secure private messages with the practice

Check appointment schedules

Pay balances anytime day or night, regardless of office hours

Chip Hart, PCC's Director of Pediatric Solutions says about this new functionality, "A modern parent has little time to find their pediatrician's statement, fill out a billing form, and mail it back to the practice. Now, they can pay their bills safely and securely with one click of a button. With this first of many steps to a completely automated revenue cycle solution, PCC makes it easier for independent pediatricians to focus on taking care of children."

For pediatric practices, this new functionality will improve the patient-practice communication network. It streamlines workflow, combining all payments in one report. Additionally, portal payments are powered by Payment Pros, a physician-focused merchant services vendor.

For more information, visit the company's website at https://www.pcc.com.

About PCC

PCC (Physician's Computer Company) is a privately held, independent software solutions firm with over 30 years of industry experience working exclusively to meet the needs of independent pediatricians. Since 1983, we have built tools, provided consulting, and offered support to pediatric practices who seek to improve the health of their patients and improve their bottom lines. PCC knows the value of having control over our own future, and our commitment to helping pediatricians stay independent is the driving force behind everything we do. Consistently ranked at the top of KLAS for specialty vendors, our people and our products are dedicated to removing the obstacles that prevent pediatricians from practicing medicine.

Contact Information

Bettina Dold, PCC Director of Marketing

800-722-7708 / 196466@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/physicians-computer-company-pcc-releases-portal-payment-functionality-designed-to-improve-patient-experience-300658542.html

SOURCE PCC

Related Links

https://www.pcc.com

