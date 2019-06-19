Physicians Endoscopy partners with the University Hospitals (UH) Cleveland
Jun 19, 2019, 12:10 ET
JAMISON, Pa., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians Endoscopy, LLC (PE) in partnership with University Hospitals (UH) Cleveland received successful licensure on May 2, 2019, in the newly developed GI ambulatory surgery center in North Ridgeville, Ohio. UH North Ridgeville Endoscopy Center, LLC, (UHNR) is a state-of-the-art three procedure room center. PE, UH and four UH GI Physicians including Sapna Thomas, MD; Dany Raad, MD; Shaffer Mok, MD; and Brian Putka, MD, owns the facility. UH made the strategic decision to transition their hospital GI outpatient department and relicense the facility as an ambulatory surgery center (ASC).
After months of modifications, redeployment of equipment and staff, the new center started seeing patients on May 20, 2019, as an ASC. The center received Joint Commission/CMS approval effective June 2, 2019. UHNR is PE's fourth ASC partnership with UH, with plans are to continue a broader market approach in identifying additional opportunities.
Physicians Endoscopy (PE) specializes in the development and management of free-standing, single-specialty endoscopic ASCs in partnership with practicing physicians, health systems, and hospitals. PE makes it easier for gastroenterologists to run their business while improving the lives of patients. For more information about PE, please visit endocenters.com or contact (866) 240-9496.
University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio, serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 18 hospitals, more than 40 outpatient health centers, and 200 physician offices throughout northern Ohio. The health system's flagship academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, focuses on biomedical research through Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals – part of The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development. UH Cleveland Medical Center is an affiliate of Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.
