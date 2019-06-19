Physicians Endoscopy partners with the University Hospitals (UH) Cleveland

After months of modifications, redeployment of equipment and staff, the new center started seeing patients on May 20, 2019, as an ASC. The center received Joint Commission/CMS approval effective June 2, 2019. UHNR is PE's fourth ASC partnership with UH, with plans are to continue a broader market approach in identifying additional opportunities.

Physicians Endoscopy (PE) specializes in the development and management of free-standing, single-specialty endoscopic ASCs in partnership with practicing physicians, health systems, and hospitals. PE makes it easier for gastroenterologists to run their business while improving the lives of patients. For more information about PE, please visit endocenters.com or contact (866) 240-9496.

University Hospitals in Cleveland, Ohio, serves the needs of patients through an integrated network of 18 hospitals, more than 40 outpatient health centers, and 200 physician offices throughout northern Ohio. The health system's flagship academic medical center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, focuses on biomedical research through Harrington Discovery Institute at University Hospitals – part of The Harrington Project for Discovery & Development. UH Cleveland Medical Center is an affiliate of Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.

MEDIA CONTACT:

James O'Brien

jobrien@endocenters.com

SOURCE Physicians Endoscopy

Related Links

http://www.endocenters.com

