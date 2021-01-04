Physicians for Civil Defense Asks: Can We Open for Business in the New Year?

TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An organization called PANDA (Pandemics Data and Analysis) has released a Protocol for Reopening Society that differs radically from the increasingly severe lockdowns that many authorities are imposing. This group of infectious-disease epidemiologists and public-health scientists also spearheaded the Great Barrington Declaration.

Physicians for Civil Defense highlights the following principles in the protocol:

Empowering individuals to make their own choices;

Ensuring public transparency of all vaccine efficacy and safety data;

Reasserting open scientific debate and freedom of speech, opinion, and choice.

PANDA recommends removing all COVID-related restrictions and a return to normality. "Lockdowns, PPE [personal protective equipment] and social distancing have never been shown to benefit the course of an epidemic, yet they can have devastating effects on society. Such diktats should be rendered unlawful," the protocol states.

"These restrictions are eminence-based or authority-based, not evidence-based," states Physicians for Civil Defense president Jane M. Orient, M.D. "Moreover, no cost-benefit analysis has ever been done."

"The protocol makes excellent recommendations for protecting the vulnerable. We believe it should also place more emphasis on assuring that patients have ready access to early treatment with long-established, affordable drugs and nutraceuticals," she added, "instead of the official therapeutic nihilism, which might have caused 100,000 needless deaths in the U.S. alone."

"The unprecedented lockdowns are causing massive poverty and despair, and are interrupting normal medical care and preventive health measures."

"COVID-19 is not untreatable."

Physicians for Civil Defense provides information to help save lives in the event of natural or man-made disasters.

