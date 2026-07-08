Physicians Formula Celebrates 10 Years of Butter Bronzer

Inspired by Butter Bronzer's signature "butter glow," the campaign celebrates radiant confidence, nostalgic beauty moments, and the product that helped define a generation.

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of its 10-year anniversary, Physicians Formula is paying homage to an icon: Butter Bronzer – the glow that shaped the modern bronzer category, created virality before it was chased, and helped define how beauty is discovered today.

You're a 10...with your ButterFace Campaign Video Speed Speed

Launched in 2016 at the dawn of the creator era, Butter Bronzer arrived at a pivotal moment in beauty. As tutorial culture, "holy grail" recommendations, and creator influence began reshaping consumer behavior, the product quickly became a category-defining success story – earning cult-favorite status through organic influencer endorsement and consumer obsession. Ten years later, it remains the #1 butter bronzer in the category and a lasting fixture in beauty culture. Internal sales data indicates that one Butter Bronzer is sold every 26 seconds in the U.S.

With its buttery-soft texture, seamless blendability, signature tropical scent, and natural sun-kissed finish, Butter Bronzer delivered a sensorial experience that translated effortlessly on camera and in real life. Beauty powerhouses Jaclyn Hill and Manny MUA served as early advocates and fueled its viral success, introducing the butter glow to millions of beauty lovers. The obsession continued to build as celebrity fans including Bella Hadid, Sofia Richie Grainge, and Dua Lipa embraced Butter Bronzer, helping solidify its status as a beauty staple and enduring cultural icon.

The "You're a 10...with your ButterFace" campaign serves as a nostalgic callback to the creator era that helped make Butter Bronzer a phenomenon, bringing its legacy to life through creator storytelling, "then versus now" reflections, and iconic beauty moments. Inspired by Butter Bronzer's signature glow and 10-year milestone, the campaign celebrates confidence, individuality, and the radiant, sun-kissed finish that has made the product a beauty icon for the past decade.

As part of the celebration, Jaclyn Hill and Manny MUA will revisit the beauty era that helped make Butter Bronzer a phenomenon, reflecting on the tutorials, trends, and moments that shaped a generation of online beauty discovery. Their participation celebrates the authentic advocacy that helped transform Butter Bronzer from a product recommendation into a cult favorite that continues to resonate ten years later.

"As a brand, Butter Bronzer is Physicians Formula's pride and joy, and this milestone occasion deserves to be celebrated. In this ever-changing industry, it is unheard of for a product to reign #1 for a decade, but Butter Bronzer has defied those odds. This is not only testament to how Butter Bronzer has changed the bronzer category, but has since defined it," said Alice Chen, CMO & Head of Corporate Communications, Markwins Beauty Brands. "As such, why not also redefine, reclaim, and flip the script on the word 'ButterFace?' Let's give the word new meaning and celebrate all our beautiful ButterFaces across the globe."

The campaign is rolling out across owned social and paid media channels with creator-led content, nostalgic "then vs. now" storytelling, and a limited-edition Butter Bronzer Jumbo release celebrating the cult-favorite's 10th anniversary. Butter Bronzer Jumbo will be sold exclusively in stores and online at Ulta Beauty from July 12 through August 1, followed by Walmart from August 3 through August 31, while supplies last.

Butter Bronzer is widely available in-store and online across major drugstores and specialty beauty retailers, including Walmart, Target, and Ulta Beauty.

About Physicians Formula:

Physicians Formula was created in 1937 by Dr. Crandall, a leading allergist in Los Angeles, out of love for his wife who had sensitive skin. The brand changed the face of cosmetics by developing the first hypoallergenic, fragrance-free and dermatologist-tested makeup, formulated without 150+ known skin irritants. Since then, Physicians Formula has maintained a commitment to product purity and quality — today, allergists, dermatologists, ophthalmologists, and plastic surgeons recommend the products, which are also known for an impressive list of first-ever category-changing innovations. In 2012, Physicians Formula became part of Markwins Beauty Brands, a global leader in color cosmetics, cosmetic accessories, and beauty collections. For more information, please visit www.physiciansformula.com.

About Markwins:

Based in Los Angeles, California, Markwins Beauty Brands is a global leader in color cosmetics, cosmetic accessories, and beauty collections. Founded by CEO Eric Chen over 35 years ago, the privately held company is recognized as a Top 20 purveyor in the global cosmetic industry. With over 5,000 employees, Markwins brands cater to and reach consumers of all ages, ethnicities, economic statuses, and skin tones. The Markwins brand portfolio includes wet n wild, Physicians Formula, LORAC, Bonne Bell, Lip Smacker, The Color Workshop, The Color Institute, Black Radiance, and POP, amongst many other internal brands and licensing deals. Markwins brands can be found in over 50,000 retail outlets including Department, Specialty, Mass, Drug, and Food Stores, and are available in more than 60 countries, spanning 6 continents. For more information, please visit www.markwinsbeauty.com.

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SOURCE Physicians Formula