Physicians Formula Continues its Sustainability and Earth-Friendly Initiatives with EARTHDAY.ORG Partnership

Physicians Formula will kick-off their initial support in the month of April 2021 through EARTHDAY.ORG's The Canopy Project, their conservation and restoration campaign aimed at reforesting areas in dire need of rehabilitation in communities most at-risk from climate change and environmental degradation. The brand will accelerate the campaign's efforts by planting a tree for every Butter Bronzer sold in April 2021. With sustainability always top-of-mind for the brand, Physicians Formula has repackaged their top-selling product and America's #1 Bronzer—Butter Bronzer—to be safer for the environment and more eco-friendly with recyclable components and reduced packaging.

"Physicians Formula exists as a brand because of the passions of its people, and as a team, there is nothing we're more passionate about than the environment," says Alice Chen, VP of Marketing at Physicians Formula. "And when you think of 'saving the environment' it is almost synonymous with Earth Day. As schmaltzy as it may sound, we genuinely want to be larger than just a 'beauty brand.' We strive to deliver what we can to better our collective health, our communities, our planet, and ourselves. We could not be prouder to support the crucial work from EARTHDAY.ORG, and the team there could not be better people to work with. They really are an organization of truly compassionate people who are good, do good, and support good across the globe—and Physicians Formula is committed to helping spread their mission."

"EARTHDAY.ORG recognizes that planting billions of trees across the world is one of the biggest and cheapest ways of taking CO2 out of the atmosphere to tackle the climate crisis," said Kathryn Stoddard, VP of Marketing & Development at EARTHDAY.ORG. "We're grateful to Physician's Formula for supporting our work to improve our shared environment by planting trees across the globe, and for using recycled packaging and plastics and eliminating harsh chemical ingredients from their products."

Sustainability is in the brand's DNA with packaging reductions and headquarter protocols implemented that save energy, recycle, and reduce waste. The brand will continue to support EARTHDAY.ORG throughout 2021 with limited edition collections aimed at driving awareness and collecting proceeds for the cause.

About Physicians Formula:

Physicians Formula was created in 1937 by Dr. Crandall, a leading allergist in Los Angeles, out of love for his wife who had sensitive skin. The brand changed the face of cosmetics by developing the first hypoallergenic, fragrance-free and dermatologist-tested makeup, free of over 150+ known skin irritants. Since then, Physicians Formula has maintained a commitment to product purity and quality – today, allergists, dermatologists, ophthalmologists, and plastic surgeons recommend the products which are also known for owning an impressive list of first-ever category-changing innovations. In 2012, Physicians Formula became a part of the Markwins® Beauty Brand, a global leader in color cosmetics, cosmetic accessories, and beauty collections.

About EARTHDAY.ORG:

EARTHDAY.ORG's mission is to diversify, educate, and activate the environmental movement worldwide. Growing out of the first Earth Day (1970), EARTHDAY.ORG is the world's largest recruiter to the environmental movement, working with more than 150,000 partners in nearly 192 countries to build environmental democracy. More than 1 billion people now participate in Earth Day activities each year, making it the largest civic observance in the world. Learn more at www.earthday.org. #RestoreOurEarth

About The Canopy Project:

The Canopy Project improves our shared environment by planting trees across the globe. Since 2010, EARTHDAY.ORG has planted tens of millions of trees with The Canopy Project, working worldwide to improve local and global environments and strengthen communities. Learn more at: https://www.earthday.org/campaign/the-canopy-project/

