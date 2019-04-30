Physician's Grade Brand CBD Products to Launch in select GNC Stores

While other retailers are getting into the CBD space with small trial runs in a few states, Physician's Grade is proud to partner with GNC as they roll out CBD products in 23 states and the District of Columbia – a first for the major retailer.

"We at Physician's Grade have been creating CBD-based products for years and are beyond thrilled to be working with a company whose brand values align with our own. GNC is known for their product quality standards and we are excited to work with them to bring this in-demand category to consumers," said Physician's Grade co-founders, Chris McGuinn and Robert Brown.

The roll-out for GNC includes several Face Creams, a Luxe Body Lotion, Scalp Treatment, Shampoo and a flagship collection of topicals. The Cool Relief Roll-On Gel and the Advanced Relief Cooling Cream both contain 750mg of pure CBD and are fortified with clinically studied ingredients including Arnica and Emu Oil. Customer demand for these items recently skyrocketed, and Physician's Grade is excited to share their advanced formulations with a broader customer base.

"Physician's Grade represents the quality we expect from our products and we are thrilled to partner with them in this growing category to bring solutions to our loyal customers," said Allen McClard, Senior Vice President of Merchandising for GNC.

Physician's Grade products are available for purchase at select GNC stores and online at GNC.com. For additional information on the brand, please visit PhysiciansGrade.com or follow us on Instagram @physiciansgrade

About Physician's Grade

Physician's Grade is an innovative health and wellness company focused on bringing safe, effective products to the world so people can live more active, healthy lives. From the premium materials we source to the testing we perform and manufacturing designations we proudly hold with the FDA, we are hyper-focused on creating products that far exceed the marketplace.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc. is a global health and wellness brand that helps people live well. The company is known and trusted for quality performance and nutritional supplements, and its broad assortment features innovative private-label products as well as national recognized third-party brands, many of which are exclusive to GNC. GNC's diversified, omni-channel business model has global reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand, and provides customers with excellent service, product knowledge and solutions. The company reaches consumers worldwide through company-owned retail locations, and domestic and international franchise activities, and e-commerce. GNC also has exceptional innovation and product development capabilities, manufactures products for third parties and generates revenue through corporate partnerships. As of December 31, 2018, GNC had approximately 8,400 locations, of which approximately 6,200 retail locations are in the United States (including approximately 2,200 Rite Aid licensed store-within-a-store locations) and franchise operations in approximately 50 countries.

