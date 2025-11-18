Physicians Insurance Named Among Business Insurance's Annual Best Places to Work in Insurance

Award Recognizes Outstanding Employers in the Insurance Industry

SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians Insurance A Mutual Company (PI) announced today that it has been named in the annual Best Places to Work in Insurance program for 2025 by Business Insurance. The program recognizes the top 100 employers in insurance for their outstanding performance in establishing workplaces that stand out in employee satisfaction, professional growth, and company culture.

PI is a boutique mutual insurance company specializing in medical professional liability solutions for markets nationwide. It was founded in 1981 in Seattle, WA, with the single-minded mission to protect, defend, and support its Members in the healthcare community. PI continues to provide insurance solutions and personalized service for more than 8,500 insured Members today.

PI is dedicated to providing employees with hybrid work flexibility, robust benefits, and meaningful in-person events to help them collaborate, learn, and succeed together. PI's home office in Seattle was specially designed as a hybrid workplace, with flexible workstations and smart collaboration spaces to foster seamless teamwork among in-person and remote team members alike. Drawing from talent that is spread across the U.S., the company makes it a priority to regularly bring teams together in Seattle for professional development activities and team-building functions that enhance staff connections and skills.

The organization offers a range of initiatives designed to support employee success, including formal mentorships, skills-based learning opportunities, and access to professional development programs.

The company provides comprehensive healthcare coverage that is 100% covered for employees, two retirement plans—one with employer matching and the other fully funded by the company—paid parental leave, and generous paid time off that promotes a culture of work-life balance.

"This recognition is a testament to our belief that putting people first leads to success," said Yelena Neuman, Vice President of Human Resources. "We're honored to be named alongside all these other outstanding organizations. We look forward to our continued growth as we strive to do more, do better, and raise the bar on what a great workplace can be."

Best Places to Work in Insurance is an annual sponsored content feature presented by the Custom Publishing unit of Business Insurance and Best Companies Group that lists the agents, brokers, insurance companies, and other providers with the highest levels of employee engagement and satisfaction. This year's report features 100 companies of various sizes, ranging from 25 employees to more than 4,000.

