Physicians Lose Millions to Taxes Over Their Careers. A Richmond Author Says It's Preventable

Paavan Kotini's recent #1 Amazon New Release & Best Seller empowers physicians to reclaim millions in lifetime earnings and cut six-figure annual taxes via his revolutionary Doctors & Dentists Family Office model.

RICHMOND, Va., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians and dentists can lose millions of dollars in lifetime earnings due to poor tax planning, not because they earn too little, but because they were never taught how to plan. In a new book, Tax Efficient White Coat , Richmond-based author and financial strategist Paavan Kotini argues that this widespread gap in financial education is quietly fueling burnout, stress, and long-term wealth loss across the medical profession.

Tax Efficient White Coat by Paavan Kotini provides a strategic framework for physicians to reduce tax liability and reclaim lifetime earnings.

Kotini's book, Tax Efficient White Coat , which recently became a #1 Amazon New Release, outlines a coordinated tax and wealth planning framework designed specifically for physicians. The approach created by Kotini & Kotini , called the Doctors & Dentists Family Office (DFO) model, brings CPAs, attorneys, and financial advisors together under a single strategy, replacing the siloed decision-making that often leaves high-earning doctors exposed to unnecessary tax liability.

"Doctors are trained to diagnose problems early and treat them comprehensively," Kotini said. "But when it comes to their finances, they're often forced to piece things together on their own. The result is preventable financial bleeding that compounds over decades."

In Tax Efficient White Coat , Kotini breaks down complex tax strategies into practical, compliance-driven systems, covering topics such as advanced deductions, depreciation strategies, charitable structures, and long-term insurance planning. The book frames financial literacy as a form of preventative care, emphasizing peace of mind alongside wealth preservation through what Kotini calls the S.W.A.N.™ framework — Sleep Well At Night.

Dr. Tracy Gapin, a physician, author, and healthcare performance expert who wrote the book's foreword, notes that financial stress is an underrecognized contributor to physician burnout. "Physicians learn how to save lives, but not how to protect their own," Gapin writes. "This book gives doctors clarity and control over a part of their lives that often feels overwhelming."

Paavan Kotini's insights are rooted in a unique blend of personal experience and rigorous professional training. Originally a Vanderbilt-educated biomedical engineer pursuing a career in oncology, Kotini pivoted to finance after identifying a significant service gap between the ultra-high-net-worth and the mass affluent—especially for physicians and practice owners. Now a two-time bestselling author, MBA, and with advanced credentials from Wharton, Kotini leverages two decades of industry leadership to protect those who heal others. As the founder of Kotini & Kotini , he leads a premier Doctors & Dentists Family Office serving a national roster of medical professionals and entrepreneurs.

About Paavan Kotini

Paavan Kotini is the founder and CEO of Kotini & Kotini , a non-traditional proactive planning Virtual Family Office specializing in tax and wealth planning for physicians and first-generation entrepreneurs. His work focuses on proactive, ethical strategies that help high-income professionals preserve wealth and reduce financial stress.

