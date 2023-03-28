Lips, Lines, and Lashes is all about aging gracefully by combining med spa and aesthetic treatments to restore volume, diminish wrinkles and correct pigmentation.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician's Plan hosts their largest aesthetic and med spa event of 2023 with "Lips, Lines, and Lashes." This exclusive event attracts hundreds of enthusiastic people from all over North Carolina and South Carolina who are looking to age gracefully with the latest in aesthetic and med spa treatments.

Lindsey received a botox treatment during the event and says "This was my first time getting botox and I was so nervous! The team was extremely helpful and my whole experience was great!"

Physician’s Plan Hosts Their Largest Aesthetic and MedSpa Event of 2023

Physician's Plan is a top-of-the-line center offering an array of services for medical weight loss , anti-aging, skincare , and wellness led by board certified physicians, master injectors and certified wellness coaches.

During Lips, Lines, and Lashes, Physician's Plan is offering complimentary consultations and discounts on cosmetic procedures as part of a custom-tailored care plan.

Specials include Spa Products and services that are mix and match:

Buy 2 get 10% off





Buy 3 get 15% off

Aesthetic specials include:

$50 off filler





off filler 30u Botox/90u Dysport $330 (limit to 1)

Glow parties are being held at every Physician's Plan location:

Summerville : 3/31/23





: Hickory: 3/20/23





Florence: 3/31/23





Rock Hill : 3/20/23





: Huntersville : 3/27/23





: Mount Pleasant : 3/22 & 3/27

"Physicians Plan is such an amazing place! I have been coming here for years. The staff, atmosphere and services are top notch. I am so thankful to be a patient of Physicians Plan. I highly recommend it!" states Kathy, a long time patient at Physician's Plan.

Events are being held at all seven Physician's Plan locations and are open to the public.

Book online now or call your nearest Physician's Plan location for more information and to reserve your spot.

With a personalized care plan and special event prices, you can look and feel your best with Physician's Plan!

About Physician's Plan

Physician's Plan is a leading medical spa, aesthetics, and weight loss practice with locations throughout North and South Carolina. Our team of board-certified physicians.master injectors, and certified wellness coaches provide a range of services including medical weight loss, anti-aging, skin care, health and wellness solutions. We offer customized treatment plans that are tailored to the unique needs of each individual patient, with a focus on safe and effective results. At Physician's Plan, our mission is to empower our patients to look and feel their best, through a combination of innovative treatments, expert guidance, and compassionate care. To learn more about our services or to schedule an appointment, visit our website at www.physiciansplan.com

